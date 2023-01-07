Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Warren/Bradford Boys Hoops Monday, Jan. 9
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at Bradford boys’ basketball game Monday, Jan. 9. Andy Close will have the call of the action from Bradford High starting between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. depending on the length of the JV game. The...
d9and10sports.com
Big Second Quarter Sends Franklin Boys Past Slippery Rock; Como, Grove City Girls Top Farrell Jan. 7, 2023
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Franklin outscored Slippery Rock 15-2 in the second quarter on its way to a 55-50 win. Ethan Owens scored six of his 10 points during the second-quarter run for Franklin. Jalen Wood led the way for Franklin with 15 points, nine of which came in...
d9and10sports.com
Strong Second Half led by Delarosa-Rugg Helps Moniteau Boys Top Union; Brookville Uses Balance in Win over Punxsy; Moses Strong in Port Allegany Girls Win Jan. 7, 2022
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – A strong second half led by a 15-point fourth quarter helped Moniteau overcome a two-point halftime deficit on its way to a 63-54 win over visiting Union. The Warriors trailed 33-31 at the break before taking a 48-46 lead at the end of the third...
d9and10sports.com
Knights Tale: Franklin Boys Earn Big Win Over Hickory; Titusville Outlasts Eisenhower in Overtime Jan. 6, 2023
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin outscored Hickory 22-5 in the second quarter en route to a 56-42 non-region win. Damon Curry came up huge during the second quarter run for the Knights, scoring nine of his game-high 17 points during the surge, while Jalen Wood, who finished with 14 points, drained a pair of 3’s during the run.
Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin
The true freshman hung a major decision on the No. 16 wrestler in country.
WGAL
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
explore venango
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County
I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
Homer City man killed in early morning crash, coroner reports
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Homer City man was killed in an early morning crash after the Indiana County coroner said his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck while he was making a turn. According to Coroner Jerry Overman, 25-year-old Hunter McCloskey was driving west on Route 422 in Pine Township at 12:58 a.m. […]
wtae.com
19-year-old man killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Butler County on Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly before 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was traveling eastbound when his lost control of his vehicle,...
explore venango
Area Man Faces Charges After Accidentally Discharging Pistol Through Apartment Floor
HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged a pistol through the floor of his Harrisville Borough apartment. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by Butler-based State Police, 21-year-old Nathon Kordich, of Harrisville, was handling a pistol while allegedly under the influence around 11:49 p.m. on December 31.
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
wpxz1041fm.com
BROOKVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL NEGLECT, ABUSE
Following an investigation the Brookville PD cited a 40 year old resident with two counts of neglect of animal and one count of abuse of an animal. It was alleged the man left his dog outside for over a week without food, water or shelter. The dog had been noticed by a neighbor who provided something to eat and drink prior to calling the authorities.
wdadradio.com
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Altoona resident James Lego, 46, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Interstate 70 at around 7:30 a.m. near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township. Highway Patrol said in […]
