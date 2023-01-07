Congratulations to the following Lenoir Community College students:. The following students have been named to the President’s List at Lenoir Community College for Fall Semester 2022. They are Swit K.S. Gonzalez and Alexander Piedra Renteria of Albertson; Kayla Mackenzie Roumpf of Bethel; Shawn Stephen Gerard of Blounts Creek; Elizabeth Grace Jernigan of Calypso; James Randal Anderson of Cove City; Laney Grace Baggett, Alma Covarrubias, Roxanna Pineda-Araiza, Marlen Ramirez-Ortiz, Joanna Yamilet Yanez, and Hayden Levi Zeagler of Deep Run; Elijah Allen Heath of Dover; Molly K. Isley of Ernul; Thomas W. Gurr of Gainesville; Savannah Elizabeth Boseman, Riley Elizabeth Morrison, and Hailey Elizabeth Weeks of Goldsboro; William Luis Carrasquillo and Hannah Ni Van of Grifton; Shaniya Nicole Washington of Hookerton; Brandon James Holsclaw of Hubert; April Phillips Justice of Iron Station; Dillon E. Nab of Jacksonville; Brighton Lee Berthrong of King; Kaiyanla M. Clark, Gregory Tanner Cox, Joy Elizabeth Eubanks, Zaire Quame Garner, Briana Alexis Godette, Shamiah Nicole Hall, Yahir Hernandez-Aguilar, Ariana Hernandez-Rico, Emily Nicole Howard, Emily M. Jacobs, Coltan Lane Jones, Kristin Lynn Kennedy, Kara Grace Marshburn, Connor Ray McIntosh, Michael Thomas Merrow, Mikenzie Jean Metts, Khaliyah D. Moore, Pari Patel, David Roberson Phillippe, Samia Nicole Pitts, Mason Charles Roller, Kayden Nicole See, William Thomas Skinner, Tia Milala Kai Stapleton, Kylie Ann Taylor, Dakota Blake Tyndall, Rebecca Catherine Whitley, Ronana Amelia Williams, Emily Elizabeth Wise, Justin Mark Wollett, and Ahmad Bahjat Zayyad of Kinston; Andrew Scott Baker, Amanda Carol Brinkley, Karl Blake Davis, Ruth Esmeralda Garcia-Guerra, Karen Elizabeth Geddie, Hannah Jayne Keel, Joshua Wade Killette, Jacob Brady Koonce, Hunter Clifton Lanning, Brittany D. Parsons, Yahir Ponce-Bazan, Madison Avery Sullivan, and Heather J. Williams of La Grange; Kristen Jackson of Matthews; Hailey Nicole Taylor of Maysville; Gabriella Elora Cruz, Danielle Olivia Smith, Carter Benjamin Starkweather, and Clare Elise Wilkins of New Bern; Lauren Elizabeth Stallard of Pikeville; Jessica Rae Penuel, Amedith Yaribeth Stroud, Ivy Nicole Taylor, and Brittany Ann Turner of Pink Hill; Hannah Markeitha Dawson and Nicholas Rust of Richlands; Courtney Michael Adams and Balois Manzanarez Nunez of Seven Springs; Jessica Marie Ballesteros, Abbigail Patricia Doyle, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, and Elizabeth Sutton of Snow Hill; Brandon Clifton Warren of Stokes; James Paul Durkin of Stony Point; Lynn River King, Sarah Layne Mills, Diamond Te'aunah Moore, and Ashley Cecilia Rodriguez of Trenton; Noe Isai Vidal-Fuentes of Walstonburg; and Jeremy David McGhee of Winterville.

KINSTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO