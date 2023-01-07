Read full article on original website
Good luck but this isn't the only tattoo business in Kinston. Aztec should have been mentioned. There are a lot of businesses around Kinston. May be the first downtown but not to seem like the only one in Kinston. Aztec has been around a long time.
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
neusenews.com
Lenoir Community College President and Dean's List, Fall Semester 2022
Congratulations to the following Lenoir Community College students:. The following students have been named to the President’s List at Lenoir Community College for Fall Semester 2022. They are Swit K.S. Gonzalez and Alexander Piedra Renteria of Albertson; Kayla Mackenzie Roumpf of Bethel; Shawn Stephen Gerard of Blounts Creek; Elizabeth Grace Jernigan of Calypso; James Randal Anderson of Cove City; Laney Grace Baggett, Alma Covarrubias, Roxanna Pineda-Araiza, Marlen Ramirez-Ortiz, Joanna Yamilet Yanez, and Hayden Levi Zeagler of Deep Run; Elijah Allen Heath of Dover; Molly K. Isley of Ernul; Thomas W. Gurr of Gainesville; Savannah Elizabeth Boseman, Riley Elizabeth Morrison, and Hailey Elizabeth Weeks of Goldsboro; William Luis Carrasquillo and Hannah Ni Van of Grifton; Shaniya Nicole Washington of Hookerton; Brandon James Holsclaw of Hubert; April Phillips Justice of Iron Station; Dillon E. Nab of Jacksonville; Brighton Lee Berthrong of King; Kaiyanla M. Clark, Gregory Tanner Cox, Joy Elizabeth Eubanks, Zaire Quame Garner, Briana Alexis Godette, Shamiah Nicole Hall, Yahir Hernandez-Aguilar, Ariana Hernandez-Rico, Emily Nicole Howard, Emily M. Jacobs, Coltan Lane Jones, Kristin Lynn Kennedy, Kara Grace Marshburn, Connor Ray McIntosh, Michael Thomas Merrow, Mikenzie Jean Metts, Khaliyah D. Moore, Pari Patel, David Roberson Phillippe, Samia Nicole Pitts, Mason Charles Roller, Kayden Nicole See, William Thomas Skinner, Tia Milala Kai Stapleton, Kylie Ann Taylor, Dakota Blake Tyndall, Rebecca Catherine Whitley, Ronana Amelia Williams, Emily Elizabeth Wise, Justin Mark Wollett, and Ahmad Bahjat Zayyad of Kinston; Andrew Scott Baker, Amanda Carol Brinkley, Karl Blake Davis, Ruth Esmeralda Garcia-Guerra, Karen Elizabeth Geddie, Hannah Jayne Keel, Joshua Wade Killette, Jacob Brady Koonce, Hunter Clifton Lanning, Brittany D. Parsons, Yahir Ponce-Bazan, Madison Avery Sullivan, and Heather J. Williams of La Grange; Kristen Jackson of Matthews; Hailey Nicole Taylor of Maysville; Gabriella Elora Cruz, Danielle Olivia Smith, Carter Benjamin Starkweather, and Clare Elise Wilkins of New Bern; Lauren Elizabeth Stallard of Pikeville; Jessica Rae Penuel, Amedith Yaribeth Stroud, Ivy Nicole Taylor, and Brittany Ann Turner of Pink Hill; Hannah Markeitha Dawson and Nicholas Rust of Richlands; Courtney Michael Adams and Balois Manzanarez Nunez of Seven Springs; Jessica Marie Ballesteros, Abbigail Patricia Doyle, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, and Elizabeth Sutton of Snow Hill; Brandon Clifton Warren of Stokes; James Paul Durkin of Stony Point; Lynn River King, Sarah Layne Mills, Diamond Te'aunah Moore, and Ashley Cecilia Rodriguez of Trenton; Noe Isai Vidal-Fuentes of Walstonburg; and Jeremy David McGhee of Winterville.
newbernnow.com
Trent Woods Garden Club Holding Annual Herb Sale Fundraiser
The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc. Trent Woods Garden Club is pleased to...
WITN
New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
Beary Smokey Smokehouse looks to bring good food to Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that your tastebuds will get excited about. Fernando Hicks and his wife Michelle recently opened up Beary Smokey Smokehouse in Kinston. The Hicks wanted to bring all kinds of smoked meats and sides to their new customers. The menu consists of items like brisket, baked and/or BBQ chicken and […]
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
newbernnow.com
Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
JOY Soup Kitchen holding winter clothing drive
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re stuck inside due to the winter weather, it might be a good time to clean out your closet for a good cause. If you’re getting rid of old coats, the JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen is collecting gently used and cleaned coats as well as socks, gloves, scarves […]
Man arrested in concealment of death charge in NC
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Greenville woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say a Silver Alert issued for a missing 91-year-old has been canceled. They did not provide any further information. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Greenville woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Police say Mary...
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
Two La Grange men charged after robbery leads to foot chase with shots fired
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two La Grange men were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery led to a foot chase in which shots were fired by one of the suspects, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession […]
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
newbernnow.com
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
Planet Fitness coming to Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Washington this summer. The gym will be located in a currently-vacant storefront near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 264 and Clarks Neck Road. Brandon Gonzalez, marketing manager with Planet Fitness franchise group Excel Fitness, said the anticipated start of construction on the […]
wcti12.com
Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
New Bern, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in New Bern. The Arendell Parrott Academy basketball team will have a game with The Epiphany School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The Arendell Parrott Academy basketball team will have a game with The Epiphany School on January 09, 2023, 14:00:00.
Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington
WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery. “She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then […]
