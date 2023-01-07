Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suncommunitynews.com
Donna J. Blowers
TICONDEROGA | Donna J. Blowers, 74, of Ticonderoga passed away suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Born in Ticonderoga Jan. 30, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Goodroe and Pearl (Fregon) Goodroe. Donna was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School of Ticonderoga, N.Y. She resided...
suncommunitynews.com
Edward M. Vosburg
TICONDEROGA | Edward M. Vosburg, 83, of Ticonderoga passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Born in Moriah, N.Y., Aug. 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Kimpton and Helen (Gildea) Vosburg. Ed graduated from Ticonderoga High School and attended SUNY Cortland and North Country Community College. He...
suncommunitynews.com
Kenneth Edgar Mott
SCHUYLER FALLS | Kenneth Edgar “Pop” Mott, 81, of Schuyler Falls, N.Y., died unexpectedly and peacefully on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his home with his loving wife by his side. Ken was born in Freeport, N.Y., on May 23, 1941, to George and Margaret (Cox) Mott. He...
suncommunitynews.com
Burgher boys win two key games
WARRENSBURG | On-court experience gained in the last few weeks has boosted the Warrensburg boys basketball players’ prospects for Adirondack League leadership, coach Mike Perrone said last week after his team won two key games. Warrensburg, North Warren, Granville and Hadley-Luzerne all have lost only one league game, as...
Comments / 0