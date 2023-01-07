This green warehouse may not look like much, but inside it's filled with adventure, romance, and thrillers. Welcome to the Old Book Barn, located in Forsyth Illinois, a place where book lovers can spend hours looking for new books, novels, and old favorites. The Old Book Barn is a 14,000-square-foot warehouse that is a playground for anyone who loves books. If one of your goals/resolutions in the new year was to read more, I am sure that this place will have something for you.

