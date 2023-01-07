Read full article on original website
Northwestern students denied at Welsh-Ryan Arena on night of Jan. 4 win over in-state rival Illinois
Though Northwestern’s home court advantage rang in a triumph against rival Illinois, a packed student section left many NU students waiting outside the doors of Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to witness the victory Wednesday. “Nobody knew, when we got there, that not everybody was going to get in,” Weinberg junior...
WAND TV
Hawkins, Shannon Jr. lead Illinois past No. 14 Badgers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois basketball got back on track Saturday. The Illini took down No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 at the State Farm Center. The Orange and Blue were led by Terrence Shannon Jr, who scored 24 points, and Coleman Hawkins who made six 3s and scored 20 points.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'
Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Pearl, Illinois OL, announces plans on 2023 season
Julian Pearl has been a key offensive lineman for Illinois under Bret Bielema. On Sunday afternoon, Pearl provided a jolt to the program, announcing his plans to return for the 2023 season. His announcement adds to a core group of offensive line pieces returning to the Illini for next season....
thechampaignroom.com
4-star Simeon WR Malik Elzy commits to Illinois
Four-star Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy made his pledge to Illinois public on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He chose the Illini over Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame. Elzy is ranked as the No. 305 prospect in 247Sports’ class of 2023 rankings. He immediately becomes...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women blow 17-point lead at No. 3 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rank ‘em. In Shauna Green’s first season at the helm of Illinois, the Illini nearly picked up their biggest win in program history on Sunday afternoon: blowing a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 87-81 loss at undefeated No. 3 Ohio State. The win would...
WAND TV
Burgener scores 1000th point, Central A&M wins Macon County Tournament Championship
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Central A&M took home the Macon County Tournament Championship Saturday. The Raiders edged out Cerro Gordo-Bement in a nail-biter 45-37. The Raiders were led by star point guard Jilyan Burgener who scored her 1000th career point in the fourth quarter.
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
WAND TV
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
WAND TV
I-57 southbound down to one lane in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. As of 10:00 p.m., the left lane of I-57 has been opened. The right lane is still closed for recovery operations. WAND is working to learn...
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Faraci selected as new state senator in 52nd District
CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will serve as the next state senator in Illinois’ 52nd District. Democratic party leaders from Champaign and Vermilion counties made the announcement on Saturday. Faraci was one of ten people to apply for the vacancy created by the unexpected...
WAND TV
Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour coming to the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour is coming to the Devon on June 1. “The Devon has earned a reputation as a great venue with amazing fans and it has led to some new opportunities for our continuing growth,” says Mike Wilcott, Devon General Manager. “We are excited to begin a new relationship with Live Nation and to present Whiskey Myers with a genre of music that hasn’t been represented too much so far at The Devon.”
Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month. Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on […]
25newsnow.com
Missing person reported in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person has been reported missing in a Facebook post by the Normal Police Department. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5′04″, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for...
Giant Old Warehouse is One of Illinois’ Most Top Secret Place
This green warehouse may not look like much, but inside it's filled with adventure, romance, and thrillers. Welcome to the Old Book Barn, located in Forsyth Illinois, a place where book lovers can spend hours looking for new books, novels, and old favorites. The Old Book Barn is a 14,000-square-foot warehouse that is a playground for anyone who loves books. If one of your goals/resolutions in the new year was to read more, I am sure that this place will have something for you.
Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
