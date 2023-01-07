Read full article on original website
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
Update: Authorities confirm body found on Highway 4 in Concord was missing man
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
Fairfield Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Young Woman
Young Woman Dies in Vanden Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash in Fairfield on January 4 killed a woman who was 19. The Fairfield Police Department received a call of an accident along Vanden Road eastbound around 8:39 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, the officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole located along the side.
Two arrested during Concord Police Department DUI patrol
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 1/6/2023. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills
Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
Elk Grove Unified closed Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary due to weather issues
The Elk Grove Unified School District posted on social that it will close Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary schools because of weather issues that could lead to flood and road closures. In the Elk Grove Unified School District, the wellness and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority....
Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer
Driver Hospitalized After Sacramento Single-Vehicle Crash
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures Driver at Auburn Boulevard Intersection. A woman in an SUV was hospitalized after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on January 4 at a Sacramento intersection near Henry Renfree Field. The accident occurred around 1:00 p.m. at the Auburn Boulevard Intersection with Bridge Road after her vehicle struck a rock and a fence. A caller to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who reported the collision said they were unsure whether the accident involved a hit and run.
Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
