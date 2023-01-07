Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center offers sensory play, individualized care
The Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center is a nonprofit organization aiming to help local children achieve their full potential in a safe and nurturing environment. They offer educational programs or daycare to children age 6 weeks to 13 years — most of whom come from low-income, single family homes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County students to return following water damage, intensive treatment
BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary School and Central Elementary School have undergone intensive treatment for water damage and been cleared by appropriate authorities, Marshall County Schools has announced. Classes are set to return to their normal sessions on Tuesday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the school district said...
wpsdlocal6.com
SEMO closes campuses due to water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau says all campuses and offices are closed for the rest of the day Monday because of a water outage. The university says the campus-wide outage was caused by a valve that was ruptured during work on the campus' utility tunnels project.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Schools works to treat water damage to get students back in classrooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students at Central Elementary and Benton Elementary schools in Marshall County will not be back in the classroom on Monday. Frigid temperatures last month caused pipes to burst in those buildings, and repairs are taking longer than expected. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says...
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
KFVS12
Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Water restored in Marquand after main break; boil order in effect. Updated:...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
KFVS12
2 Marshall Co. elementary schools closed Mon. for pipe repairs following winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two elementary schools will be closed Monday for repair work to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. According to Marshall County Schools, classes will not be in session Monday, January 9 at Benton Elementary and Central Elementary in Marshall County. All other schools...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock
A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
klkntv.com
Police locate suspect after shooting at health care facility in Illinois
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – A person was injured Friday morning after a shooting at a health care facility in southern Illinois. Around 10:15 a.m., police and emergency crews were sent to Integrated Health in Carterville, Illinois on a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found one person...
KFVS12
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local NAACP chapter hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a march to the monument and a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School. The theme for the 2023 event is “History Has Its Eyes On You.”. The celebration begins at 9:30...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents, business owners can be refunded for tornado recovery, rebuilding efforts
Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post. KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall
Puryear, Tenn.–Long-time Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall passed away Friday at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was 72. In November, Paschall was presented with the Loyal Patriot Award, which is the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry County resident. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway made the presentation, noting Paschall’s lengthy service to the county.
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
