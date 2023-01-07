ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

SEMO closes campuses due to water outage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau says all campuses and offices are closed for the rest of the day Monday because of a water outage. The university says the campus-wide outage was caused by a valve that was ruptured during work on the campus' utility tunnels project.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Water restored in Marquand after main break; boil order in effect. Updated:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock

A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools Director To Retire

Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Local NAACP chapter hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a march to the monument and a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School. The theme for the 2023 event is “History Has Its Eyes On You.”. The celebration begins at 9:30...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall

Puryear, Tenn.–Long-time Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall passed away Friday at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was 72. In November, Paschall was presented with the Loyal Patriot Award, which is the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry County resident. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway made the presentation, noting Paschall’s lengthy service to the county.
PURYEAR, TN
radionwtn.com

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen

Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
CARTERVILLE, IL

