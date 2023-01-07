Read full article on original website
GENGHIS KHAN JR. III
2d ago
and what ? people going die waiting on the list like Hawaiians waiting for homeland grants 🤬💸💸💸💸💸💸
Reply
4
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning. Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m. Officials are investigating the incident. This story will be updated. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News...
bigislandnow.com
Expect plume of steam over Waimea hospital while MRI is de-energized
In preparation for the arrival of a new magnetic resonance imaging machine later this year, Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea on Jan. 9 will be de-energizing its existing MRI. During the de-energizing process, helium is released through a roof vent. There is no danger to the...
bigislandvideonews.com
Warning Siren Sounds False Alarm In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - State officials are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding that occurred on Monday morning. (BIVN) – Emergency officials say the siren that sounded in Hilo at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, was a false alarm. “The siren sounding heard in the Hilo...
bigislandnow.com
Who is Benjamin Moszkowicz, an outsider about to become Hawaiʻi County police chief?
Benjamin T. Moszkowicz sat in his new office in Hilo on Thursday. A year-long calendar was on the wall, with nothing written on it. The top of his big brown desk was empty, except for a box to hold papers. This is the cleanest this desk will ever be, he...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
kauainownews.com
NTSB releases report on air ambulance crash in Hawai’i waters 6,000 feet deep
On Dec. 15, 2022, a Hawai’i Life Flight pilot was flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient when something went wrong with the Raytheon twin-engine aircraft, tail number N13GZ. “Uhh, 13GZ is off navigation here… we’re gonna… we’re gonna give it a try,” the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man was charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses in a Christmas Day shooting, Hawaii County authorities say. Sione Sipinga, 33, is charged in relation to a shooting that took place in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. Sipinga is scheduled to make his initial appearance in...
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrest five after large affray in downtown Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two adults and three juveniles after a report of a large affray in downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. At 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County prosecutors indict 2 in 2009 murder of 21-year-old woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors indicted two people in connection to the 2009 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Puna. Patricia Wong, 60, was originally indicted in 2016 for second-degree murder. But on Dec. 28, 2022, prosecutors indicted her on additional charges and named a second person — 55-year-old Peter Fuerte — as an alleged co-conspirator and accomplice.
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
bigislandnow.com
Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
Hilo, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Ka'u High School soccer team will have a game with Waiakea High School on January 09, 2023, 16:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bigislandnow.com
Update: Missing 66-year-old woman located in good health
Update: Police say 66-year-old Mary Raye, who was previously reported as missing, was located Jan. 7 in good health in Pāhoa. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
bigislandgazette.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Puueo Bridge
Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the...
bigislandgazette.com
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
Comments / 3