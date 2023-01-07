Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in Saturday morning
Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier was sworn in Saturday morning. Piepmeier is taking over the role previously held by Joe Deters, who was sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. Piepmeier began working in the County Prosecutor's Office upon passing the Ohio bar exam in 1981...
Fox 19
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the last day Joe Deters will be serve as the Hamilton County Prosecutor as he is set to be sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday. “This office is the center of the storm,” he told FOX19. “Every issue that you read about, or hear about in the news, comes through this office.”
WLWT 5
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati CityManager Sheryl Long named Teresa Theetge as the city's next police chief in December. Theetge is a familiar face in Greater Cincinnati. She's served as the interim police chief since February 2022, following Chief Eliot Isaac's retirement. There have been a few celebrations since her appointment....
Fox 19
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Fox 19
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
Fox 19
Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday. Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail...
WLWT 5
Disctrict Four officers are investigating a felony theft in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Officers with Cincinnati Police Department District Four are investigating a felony theft that occurred in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The theft happened on the 2490 block of Reading Road on Oct. 12 at 7:34 a.m.
Fox 19
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
WLWT 5
New Cincinnati police chief to be formally sworn in Monday
Cincinnati police Chief Teresa Theetge will be formally sworn into her position on Monday. Theetge was named the Cincinnati Police Department's 16th chief last month. She previously served as interim chief since February of 2022, following the retirement of Eliot Isaac. Theetge will be sworn in at 6 p.m. Monday...
Fox 19
Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A repeat convicted Hamilton County drug dealer who is out on $5,000 bond after he was charged with dealing once again is now accused of taking guns to a suburban Cincinnati bar, court records show. Springfield Township police issued an arrest warrant early Sunday for Jake Ushery...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
WLWT 5
Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on east I-275 in Anderson Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-275 in Anderson Township Monday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike. "In...
‘Without him, it’s really hard;’ Family searching for Hamilton architect missing in Mexico
HAMILTON — A Hamilton architect has not been seen or heard from while on vacation in Mexico in nearly two weeks, his family tells our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating. José...
Fox 19
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned violent and found outside laying on a busy road, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia was pronounced dead at the scene at...
