Hamilton County, OH

WLWT 5

Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in Saturday morning

Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier was sworn in Saturday morning. Piepmeier is taking over the role previously held by Joe Deters, who was sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. Piepmeier began working in the County Prosecutor's Office upon passing the Ohio bar exam in 1981...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Deters gives last interview as Hamilton County’s top prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the last day Joe Deters will be serve as the Hamilton County Prosecutor as he is set to be sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday. “This office is the center of the storm,” he told FOX19. “Every issue that you read about, or hear about in the news, comes through this office.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's newest top cop, Teresa Theetge sworn-in as new CPD chief

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati CityManager Sheryl Long named Teresa Theetge as the city's next police chief in December. Theetge is a familiar face in Greater Cincinnati. She's served as the interim police chief since February 2022, following Chief Eliot Isaac's retirement. There have been a few celebrations since her appointment....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday. Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail...
AMELIA, OH
Fox 19

Deadly shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

New Cincinnati police chief to be formally sworn in Monday

Cincinnati police Chief Teresa Theetge will be formally sworn into her position on Monday. Theetge was named the Cincinnati Police Department's 16th chief last month. She previously served as interim chief since February of 2022, following the retirement of Eliot Isaac. Theetge will be sworn in at 6 p.m. Monday...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on east I-275 in Anderson Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-275 in Anderson Township Monday afternoon. Click the video player above...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'

A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike. "In...
BATAVIA, OH

