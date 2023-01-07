Ron DeSantis Orders National Guard to Solve ‘Biden Border Crisis’

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the state’s National Guard to help respond to an “alarming flow of migrants” the governor blamed President Joe Biden for. More than 3,300 undocumented immigrants have arrived in the Florida Keys since the beginning of January, according to the order from DeSantis, the governor who’s made himself a national figure as he flirts with a 2024 presidential run. “As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a statement. DeSantis didn’t specify what role the National Guard will play, but the move furthers a continued push by the governor to highlight immigration as a national issue, following his stunts to send migrants to Democrat-led areas.

