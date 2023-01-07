ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Orders National Guard to Solve ‘Biden Border Crisis’

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400UMx_0k6JhXw700
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the state’s National Guard to help respond to an “alarming flow of migrants” the governor blamed President Joe Biden for. More than 3,300 undocumented immigrants have arrived in the Florida Keys since the beginning of January, according to the order from DeSantis, the governor who’s made himself a national figure as he flirts with a 2024 presidential run. “As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a statement. DeSantis didn’t specify what role the National Guard will play, but the move furthers a continued push by the governor to highlight immigration as a national issue, following his stunts to send migrants to Democrat-led areas.

Read it at Bloomberg

Comments / 158

Art VanDelay
1d ago

Why is sending illegals aliens to a sanctuary state that welcomes them considered a "stunt"? That sounds like the humane thing to do, these sanctuaries have set aside taxpayer funds for that.

Reply(8)
17
Dylan d
1d ago

can't build a wall in the ocean stinkpot governor! As a floridian who lives on the coast, this has been happening for decades. This dude once again is trying instill fear in everyone like a good dictator does to retain power

Reply(3)
22
Latisha Mauishaw
2d ago

The man solves problems. Acts, doesn't just talk. Like him or not, we can all agree he solves problems.

Reply(53)
56
Related
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy