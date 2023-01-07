ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT
kjzz.com

Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer

JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A student of a Piute High School is dead after police said she was shot by another student Sunday morning. Representatives of the Piute County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 a.m.
PIUTE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Candles, stuffed animals, heartfelt notes make up growing memorial in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Candles, stuffed animals, and heartfelt notes make up a growing memorial near the Haight family home in Enoch. Police reported finding eight bodies inside following a welfare check at the house on Albert Drive on Wednesday. Authorities later released the identities as the Haight family,...
ENOCH, UT
upr.org

Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines

Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
ENOCH, UT
kmyu.tv

One person killed in St. George crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died in a St. George crash Thursday afternoon. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said the crash occurred a short time before 2 p.m. at 850 North 3050 East. Crews were investigating the scene where it appears a...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wreckage of missing aircraft found in southern Utah, one person dead

NEW HARMONY, Utah — Washington County emergency personnel on Thursday found the wreckage of a small-engine aircraft that had gone missing a day earlier north of New Harmony. Emergency crews also found the body of the lone occupant on the plane. According to a news release, Washington County Dispatch...
NEW HARMONY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

2023 Arts to Zion TOUR – Kicks Off This Week

The Arts to Zion TOUR is back and better than ever with a more expansive approach to exploring the arts in Southern Utah. The five-day event runs from January 12-16th, 2023, in various locations throughout Washington County and from Ivins to Springdale. This year it will run in conjunction with the St George Heritage Day activities throughout St George, UT.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
acuoptimist.com

Wildcats lose close battle against Southern Utah

The Wildcats hosted Southern Utah for their second game in their home-court stretch, receiving the loss, 72-74. ACU recently played Tarleton this past Saturday, which it resulted in a close win for the Wildcats, 69-63. This loss puts ACU at 1-2 in the Western Athletic Conference play and a 9-7 overall record.
CEDAR CITY, UT

