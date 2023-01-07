ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area

(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
CBS San Francisco

RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland

OAKLAND  -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames.  The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Jan. 2 through 8, 2023

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Looks like we’re picking up right where we left off in last week’s column – with heavy rain deluging the Bay Area. Here’s a link if you need to report a flooded street or pick up some sandbags.
CONCORD, CA
oaklandside.org

East Oakland tenants can’t return to flooded building for another week or more

The hundreds of tenants flooded out of their East Oakland building on New Year’s Day won’t be able to return home for at least another week, according to city officials. Property management company FPI relocated many of the residents of Coliseum Connections to an airport hotel Jan. 1, after the parking garage at their mixed-income complex got swamped with water and PG&E cut power. Others have been staying with relatives and friends. The residents were initially told they could expect to return to the property in a few days.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco

Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland apartment residents displaced due to flooding

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – For nearly a week, families in Oakland have been unable to go home because of flooding. Residents of an apartment complex tell KRON4 they're frustrated as they have been stuck at a hotel with no answers as to when they can return home. The flooding happened over New Year's Eve at […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
OAKLAND, CA

