Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
oaklandside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area
(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Bay Area storm updates: More rain elevates flood risks, evacuations ordered
(KRON) — As more rain rolls into the Bay Area, the risk of flooding continues to increase. Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the winter storm battering the state. Heavy rainfall will continue through Monday morning and dry out by the end of the day, according to KRON4 Meteorologist […]
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Jan. 2 through 8, 2023
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Looks like we’re picking up right where we left off in last week’s column – with heavy rain deluging the Bay Area. Here’s a link if you need to report a flooded street or pick up some sandbags.
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
oaklandside.org
East Oakland tenants can’t return to flooded building for another week or more
The hundreds of tenants flooded out of their East Oakland building on New Year’s Day won’t be able to return home for at least another week, according to city officials. Property management company FPI relocated many of the residents of Coliseum Connections to an airport hotel Jan. 1, after the parking garage at their mixed-income complex got swamped with water and PG&E cut power. Others have been staying with relatives and friends. The residents were initially told they could expect to return to the property in a few days.
Timeline: Several Bay Area rivers, creeks to crest Monday and Tuesday as storms move through region
As recovery efforts continue, the Bay Area will once again get pummeled by back-to-back storms increasing the threat of flooding across the region. Here's what to expect.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
NBC Bay Area
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
Oakland apartment residents displaced due to flooding
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – For nearly a week, families in Oakland have been unable to go home because of flooding. Residents of an apartment complex tell KRON4 they're frustrated as they have been stuck at a hotel with no answers as to when they can return home. The flooding happened over New Year's Eve at […]
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
