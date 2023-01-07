Read full article on original website
Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74
On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
NBC Sports
Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies
The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Proposed Soldier Field Dome, Entertainment District Showcased in Developer's New Video Proposal
Chicago officials have been making efforts to entice the Bears to remain at Soldier Field, and on Sunday morning a prospective developer released a grandiose new video that showcases a slew of amenities aimed at keeping the team in the city, including a dome. The video, released by a group...
Yankees’ plan for left field ‘appears’ set
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman appears to be done wheeling and dealing, at least for the time being. According to NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch, “MLB sources don’t anticipate any other major moves by the Yankees before spring training. For now it appears Aaron Hicks will be in left field.”
Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
Padres sign Adam Engel, Brent Honeywell to 1-year contracts
The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday.
Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks
Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said...
No, Andrew Benintendi did not throw shade at Yankees at White Sox presser
The Yankees shelled out three prospects for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi at the trade deadline. When they lost him to injury midway through their August swoon, it nearly cost them their season — and might’ve doomed the team in the ALCS against Houston. At the end...
Yardbarker
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
