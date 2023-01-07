ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74

On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today

The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies

The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ plan for left field ‘appears’ set

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman appears to be done wheeling and dealing, at least for the time being. According to NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch, “MLB sources don’t anticipate any other major moves by the Yankees before spring training. For now it appears Aaron Hicks will be in left field.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks

Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal

The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
