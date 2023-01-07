Friends honor woman stabbed and killed in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Friends of Abigail Marcinkowsky held a vigil along the Kanawha River on Friday to honor the 20-year-old who was stabbed and killed.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcinkowsky was found dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. Amber Wymer, who was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father, is charged with first-degree murder.

“My stomach has been in knots since this morning, and I still can’t get past it, and this is going to be something that is going to take a long time for me to get over,” said Tasha Mack. “You don’t find friends in life like that all the time and now she’s been taken away.”

Friends who attended the vigil said Marcinkowsky held a special place in their hearts. They said she had a contagious smile and was always upbeat.

“The most cheerful person, she always had a smile, she wanted to make everybody happy,” said Mika Vickers.

“She was always a kind person, always the one you could talk to, always the one you could get something off your chest and she would take that weight off your shoulders and carry it with her,” said Jordan Hermansdorfer.

The friends released balloons along the river, which said “I love you.” It’s a message they hope to send to Marcinkowsky, who they’ll greatly miss.

