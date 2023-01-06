ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Donovan says Javonte Green will be reevaluated in one week

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls will be without one of their core reserves for at least another week.

Prior to Friday’s game vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Bulls coach Billy Donovan spoke on the health of Javonte Green, who has missed the last two games due to right knee soreness.

“The knee soreness that he’s dealing with, they’re trying to do some interventions and treatment and some therapy for him that they’re hoping you know, inside of a week or so he can start to make some progress and feel better,” Donovan said.

Green has been out the last two games but missed five games in December with the same issue.

“He’s certainly not at that place today,” Donovan said of Green. “And I think probably once a week or so passes by, I think they’ll look and evaluate to see okay, has this really helped him or not.”

In 28 games this season, Green is averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds on 38.3 percent shooting from downtown.

