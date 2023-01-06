Read full article on original website
Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-RunLarry LeaseFerris, TX
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
New Highland Park Champagne Bar, Coupes, Targets the Bubbly-Curious
Recently launched champagne bar Coupes in Highland Park is a passion project in its purest form: It’s owners aim to educate rather than grow and expand. “We want a place where people who are curious about champagne can come,” co-owner Eric Chiappinelli says of the concept, named for a type of stemmed champagne glass. “We had a great time doing [the first venue]. It’s not that we’ve had a bad experience, but we don’t want to do it again.”
How to Spend a Day in Rockwall
Following World War II, Rockwall was best known for having the first aluminum plant in the Southwest. It wasn’t until Lake Ray Hubbard was constructed in 1969 that people started to see this former cattle town as a recreation destination. In addition to the lake, where the annual Rubber Duck Regatta happens, the town attracts visitors with its downtown concert series on San Jacinto Plaza (which runs every Friday and Saturday, May through October) and a popular Christmas festival. Maybe while you’re there you can crack open a can of Dr Pepper to pay tribute to its former stature.
Welcome Home, Thomas Jefferson High School
The dance and the football game were in October, but Thomas Jefferson High School has been waiting for its true homecoming for more than three years. A tornado blew apart the campus in October 2019, displacing the community to another school in another neighborhood 9 miles away. The students, teachers, and staff were disrupted again the next year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Leading Off (1/11/23)
Feds Issue Ground Stop to All Domestic Flights. Hope you’re not flying today. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop through 8 a.m. because of downed software. That software, known as Notice to Air Mission, is the main way the FAA issues alerts to pilots about any hazards they may face during their flights. There have been 1,200 delays nationwide, with 200 of those at Love Field and 130 at DFW.
Southwest Transplant Alliance Welcomes New President and CEO
Brad Adams was named Patti Niles’ successor at the beginning of 2022 and has served as the Dallas-based organ procurement organization’s president since, while Niles remained the organization’s CEO. Now, he takes the helm. As the organization’s new CEO, Adams is focused on the organization’s people and its culture, acting as a catalyst for donation in Texas, and addressing inequities in donation. He has already dedicated resources, tools, and programs to equalize opportunities for donation and transplantation, and on driving a national conversation around an efficient and effective donation system. Adams joined Southwest Transplant Alliance in 2015 and has held a variety of roles, including executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel. In his first year as president, Adams guided STA to record levels of donation in 2022.
Courtroom Lessons From John Creuzot
In October, before early voting started, we had Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot on our EarBurner podcast. We had a pretty good chat. Then, after we turned off the mics, we had a great chat. Politicians can be that way. Reticent and guarded when speaking on the record, then foul-mouthed and freewheeling when they’re just shooting the breeze.
John Creuzot’s Four Criminal Court Commandments
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has more than three decades of judicial experience, including 21 years as a felony district court judge. He was an early architect of using drug courts as a way to steer non-violent offenders into diversion programs, an approach so successful that former Gov. Rick Perry used it as a model for the state. He is on his second term as the county’s district attorney. D editor Tim Rogers asked him for lessons from some of his most memorable cases.
Report: Ankle Monitoring Didn’t Stop Dallas Murder Suspects
A report commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott analyzing two high-profile Dallas murder cases involving suspects wearing ankle monitors found lapses in the supervision provided by their parole officers. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles with investigating whether the parole supervision...
