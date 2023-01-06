Brad Adams was named Patti Niles’ successor at the beginning of 2022 and has served as the Dallas-based organ procurement organization’s president since, while Niles remained the organization’s CEO. Now, he takes the helm. As the organization’s new CEO, Adams is focused on the organization’s people and its culture, acting as a catalyst for donation in Texas, and addressing inequities in donation. He has already dedicated resources, tools, and programs to equalize opportunities for donation and transplantation, and on driving a national conversation around an efficient and effective donation system. Adams joined Southwest Transplant Alliance in 2015 and has held a variety of roles, including executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel. In his first year as president, Adams guided STA to record levels of donation in 2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO