Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Wendy’s in Gage Center closes for complete remodel
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wendy’s in Gage Center has closed for a complete remodel from the foundation to the roof. 13 NEWS has found out after viewer inquiries that the Wendy’s in Gage Center at Huntoon and Gage Blvd. has closed for a remodel. All signage has been taken off of the outside of the building and a note hangs on the door which says it is closed for remodeling.
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted the improv group “Laugh Lines” Saturday night with improvisational comedy geared for a mature crowd. “Audience participation games and so they ask the audience for some suggestions and then they do some sketches that are fun. It’s very adult-oriented and so there’s lots of adult language,” said Dakota Mumford, costume designer at TCT.
WIBW
Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about. KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.
WIBW
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade looks ahead to 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Steve Wade says he’s looking forward to new faces among the city staff and new ideas to help Topeka continue to grow. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas Monday to look ahead to 2023. His visit came on the first day of the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. Wade says he’s happy to welcome lawmakers to town, and looks forward to working with them on issues that could help the city.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Vietnam vets volunteer to serve other veterans in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of Topekans who served in Vietnam in the 1960s are heroes in their own right. Yet now they’re giving of their time to help other veterans in Topeka and northeast Kansas. For Roland Mayhew and Ron Zink, it’s a labor of love.
WIBW
Riley County Police continue search for missing runaway teen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials continue to search for a runaway teen who was reported missing more than a week prior. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials continue to search for missing runaway Joshua, 15. He was last seen on Dec. 30 as he left his home in the northeast part of Manhattan. An attempt to locate was issued on Friday.
WIBW
Shawnee County Sheriff releases picture related to NYE shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation. Shortly before 2:00am December 31st, deputies responded to a fight at a business located at 5300 SW Topeka Blvd. A fight at the entrance spilled over into the parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
WIBW
Celebration held Monday in Topeka for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from various agencies were being honored Monday at the third annual National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration in Topeka. The event got underway around midnight Sunday and was scheduled to continue non-stop until 11:59 p.m. Monday at the Governor’s Row House, 811 S.W. Buchanan.
WIBW
Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday. A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up. “This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have...
WIBW
United Way encourages organizations to attend meeting for new grants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley has encouraged organizations to attend an important in-person meeting for new grant opportunities which will not be recorded. The United Way of Kaw Valley says that on Monday, Jan. 9, staff will introduce partners to its updated grant opportunities which are aimed at the creation of a strong, healthy and equitable community.
WIBW
ArtsConnects hosts Washburn student’s art exhibit at First Friday Art Walk
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2D and 3D digital art and design metaverse gallery decked the walls of ArtsConnect’s office during the First Friday Art Walk in NOTO. “This is a surrealist piece. This is my niece I used her as a model she loves mermaids, so I wanted to bring the childlike wonder and create something she would love,” says Washburn art student, Ashley Raines.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
WIBW
KHP warns Topekans to not be alarmed of inaugural cannon blast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been warned that sounds of a cannon blast will ring across Topeka on inauguration morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol warned Topekans on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that they should not be alarmed when a cannon is fired at the State House Grounds for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term.
Emporia gazette.com
Coffey County native looks to make an impact as Emporia's ACO
Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role. Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Interfaith service kicks off Gov. Laura Kelly’s inauguration events on Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from several religious groups took part in an interfaith service Monday morning at the Statehouse, kicking off the inauguration celebration for Gov. Laura Kelly. The service started shortly after 9 a.m. in the Old Supreme Court Room on the third floor of the Statehouse. Around...
KMBC.com
Olathe fire crews investigating minor rooftop fire at AMC movie theater
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas, Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at AMC's Dine-in Studio 28 movie theater Saturday night. The department says the fire was minor, but the business had to be shut down around 6:30 p.m. to clear the building of smoke and haze.
Comments / 0