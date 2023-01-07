Ellie Graham, a senior at Quaker Valley, has opted to extend her rowing career at Brown University of the Ivy League. “I selected Brown because of its culture of academic rigor, but also for the fact that, while it is rigorous, it does not seem to be extremely cutthroat like other schools I have visited,” Graham said. “I like the ‘open major’ because it allows for flexibility. I think the ability to explore different topics and interests will be very beneficial for me. I don’t know what I’ll be majoring in yet. I anticipate going to law or business school, but I will be taking advantage of Brown’s open major and exploring what I enjoy.”

LEETSDALE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO