Ty George expected to be named head football coach at Greensburg Salem
According to the school board agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting, Greensburg Salem will vote to hire Ty George as its football coach. George is a 2014 Hempfield graduate who was a standout wide receiver in the WPIAL and at Seton Hill. He most recently was an assistant coach at...
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Brooke McCoy
Hempfield girls basketball got off to a solid start to the season, going 6-3 heading into the new year. The next hurdle to clear for Hempfield, which is looking for its first winning season since 2016-17, will be section play, which was set to begin Jan. 2. “We’re getting chemistry...
Greensburg Salem hockey team hungry for more success
It’s been a lot of fun for the Greensburg Salem hockey team to quite often assemble and break bread. The guys seem to enjoy gathering at the conclusion of a spirited practice. Of course, they cherish their time on the ice, too, where the Golden Lions were tied with...
Penn Hills notebook: Indians boys hoops steps up competition
Penn Hills boys basketball had a unique opportunity in late December and early January. The Indians were able to take on three teams that were all major players on the state stage last season. Penn Hills played two teams that reached the PIAA Class 6A semifinals — Archbishop Wood and...
Gateway’s Matt Brooks, Dallas Harper look forward to future in football
Matt Brooks didn’t wait around for his college experience to begin. The December Gateway graduate moved into his dorm room at Duquesne on Jan. 4 and began classes the next day. The start of winter football workouts was to follow Friday and pick up in intensity this week. “It...
Norwin notebook: Ace high jumper makes college choice
Senior Ashley Laukus is one of the top high jumpers at Norwin. She could end up being one of the best in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, too. Laukus announced she will continue her track and field career at Shippensburg University. Hoop it up. The Norwin varsity basketball teams were a...
Central Valley wins 1st WPIAL spirit title; Hempfield 3-peats
With 17 seniors on the Hempfield competitive spirit squad, expectations were high for the Spartans to secure another district championship on their home court. Hempfield secured its third consecutive Class 3A competitive spirit championship Saturday afternoon, edging out Thomas Jefferson for the gold medal. In the Class 2A competition, Central...
Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch leads mighty group of freshmen at WCCA tournament
It seems like every year, something unexpected happens during the opening night of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament. The 2023 version, the 70th in tournament history, featured some outstanding freshmen looking to make a name for themselves. The group was headlined Friday by Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch. He...
Pine-Richland girls, junior Madison Zavasky enjoying breakout season
Madison Zavasky made the tough decision to end her soccer career and put her full sports focus into basketball. The returns on that investment have been high. Zavasky, a junior, scored in double digits in each of Pine-Richland’s first eight games and averaged 20.5 points per game in that span.
Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary claims 3rd WCCA title; Wildcats win team crown
Mission accomplished by Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary. The future Ohio State wrestler became the 58th competitor in the 70-year history of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament to win three titles Saturday when he pinned Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy. It was Kilkeary’s fifth pin of the tournament and ninth...
Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings for week of Jan. 8, 2023
Out: Greensburg Salem (9-2, 4) Out: Keystone Oaks (8-4, 5)
Young Penn State New Ken men's basketball has high hopes after solid 1st half of season
Brant Mack took over the Penn State New Kensington men’s basketball team at a less-than-opportune time. He was hired in October 2020, when the world was in the grip of the covid-19 pandemic. Building up the program was going to be tough enough, but without a year of competition...
Pitt students, alumni, fans gather to sign banner in support of Damar Hamlin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - University of Pittsburgh fans took every opportunity to honor Damar Hamlin at Saturday's men's basketball game against Clemson. While they may have lost, they remain in good spirits, knowing their fellow Panther is getting stronger every day.One by one, young and old, Pitt students, alumni, and members of the community put pen to paper to write a note to Damar Hamlin.Junior William Generett III made sure to get to the Petersen Events Center early, so he could send his well-wishes to his fellow Panther.The university invited folks to sign a banner before the men's basketball game."I just...
‘Tradition doesn’t graduate’: Central Catholic students honor Damar Hamlin at basketball game
PITTSBURGH — Students at Damar Hamlin’s alma mater, Central Catholic High School, supported the NFL player at a basketball game Friday night. The student section, normally donned in blue and gold, traded in its normal colors for another shade of blue and red. “We’re honoring him here by...
Pitt Adds Preferred Walk-On Commitment From IMG Post-Grad QB David Lynch
Frank Cignetti Jr. has transformed Pitt’s quarterback room this offseason, adding Phil Jurkovec, Christian Veilleux and Ty Dieffenbach, and there’s a new addition to the room. IMG Academy post-grad quarterback David Lynch committed to Pitt as a preferred walk-on Saturday night. Lynch, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit who played...
Fox Chapel boys look to build consistency in season’s 2nd half
After graduating every starter from a team that won a WPIAL Class 6A title and reached the PIAA semifinals last season, Fox Chapel boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar expected to put his roster through a bevy of learning experiences this year. That’s why anyone following the Foxes has seen plenty...
Plum’s girls wrestling team shows improvement in early-season matches
The Plum School District sanctioned girls wrestling in June — the 47th district to do so in Pennsylvania — and since then, the program has made significant strides. Its wrestlers, coach Dave Miller said, are making progress both in the practice room and on the competition mat. “I...
Former Gateway 4-Star Recruit Derrick Davis Visiting Pitt
Pitt has signed a former WPIAL 4-star recruit and are hoping to add another one. After signing former Peters Township and LSU 4-star safety Donovan McMillan, Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned that Pitt is hosting Derrick Davis. Davis is a former 4-star recruit from Gateway that signed with LSU. After...
Quaker Valley senior commits to storied Brown University rowing program
Ellie Graham, a senior at Quaker Valley, has opted to extend her rowing career at Brown University of the Ivy League. “I selected Brown because of its culture of academic rigor, but also for the fact that, while it is rigorous, it does not seem to be extremely cutthroat like other schools I have visited,” Graham said. “I like the ‘open major’ because it allows for flexibility. I think the ability to explore different topics and interests will be very beneficial for me. I don’t know what I’ll be majoring in yet. I anticipate going to law or business school, but I will be taking advantage of Brown’s open major and exploring what I enjoy.”
Greensburg Central Catholic boys pull away from Jeannette in chippy game between rivals
Tension built, and tempers flared. Student sections belted out their best chants, and fans bent the referees’ ears. A packed gym was so loud, players could barely hear whistles, and there were plenty of whistles. All told, it was nothing new for a Jeannette-Greensburg Central Catholic boys basketball game...
