ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem hockey team hungry for more success

It’s been a lot of fun for the Greensburg Salem hockey team to quite often assemble and break bread. The guys seem to enjoy gathering at the conclusion of a spirited practice. Of course, they cherish their time on the ice, too, where the Golden Lions were tied with...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: Indians boys hoops steps up competition

Penn Hills boys basketball had a unique opportunity in late December and early January. The Indians were able to take on three teams that were all major players on the state stage last season. Penn Hills played two teams that reached the PIAA Class 6A semifinals — Archbishop Wood and...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Ace high jumper makes college choice

Senior Ashley Laukus is one of the top high jumpers at Norwin. She could end up being one of the best in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, too. Laukus announced she will continue her track and field career at Shippensburg University. Hoop it up. The Norwin varsity basketball teams were a...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Central Valley wins 1st WPIAL spirit title; Hempfield 3-peats

With 17 seniors on the Hempfield competitive spirit squad, expectations were high for the Spartans to secure another district championship on their home court. Hempfield secured its third consecutive Class 3A competitive spirit championship Saturday afternoon, edging out Thomas Jefferson for the gold medal. In the Class 2A competition, Central...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch leads mighty group of freshmen at WCCA tournament

It seems like every year, something unexpected happens during the opening night of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament. The 2023 version, the 70th in tournament history, featured some outstanding freshmen looking to make a name for themselves. The group was headlined Friday by Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch. He...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland girls, junior Madison Zavasky enjoying breakout season

Madison Zavasky made the tough decision to end her soccer career and put her full sports focus into basketball. The returns on that investment have been high. Zavasky, a junior, scored in double digits in each of Pine-Richland’s first eight games and averaged 20.5 points per game in that span.
RICHLAND, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary claims 3rd WCCA title; Wildcats win team crown

Mission accomplished by Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary. The future Ohio State wrestler became the 58th competitor in the 70-year history of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament to win three titles Saturday when he pinned Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy. It was Kilkeary’s fifth pin of the tournament and ninth...
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt students, alumni, fans gather to sign banner in support of Damar Hamlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - University of Pittsburgh fans took every opportunity to honor Damar Hamlin at Saturday's men's basketball game against Clemson. While they may have lost, they remain in good spirits, knowing their fellow Panther is getting stronger every day.One by one, young and old, Pitt students, alumni, and members of the community put pen to paper to write a note to Damar Hamlin.Junior William Generett III made sure to get to the Petersen Events Center early, so he could send his well-wishes to his fellow Panther.The university invited folks to sign a banner before the men's basketball game."I just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Adds Preferred Walk-On Commitment From IMG Post-Grad QB David Lynch

Frank Cignetti Jr. has transformed Pitt’s quarterback room this offseason, adding Phil Jurkovec, Christian Veilleux and Ty Dieffenbach, and there’s a new addition to the room. IMG Academy post-grad quarterback David Lynch committed to Pitt as a preferred walk-on Saturday night. Lynch, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit who played...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel boys look to build consistency in season’s 2nd half

After graduating every starter from a team that won a WPIAL Class 6A title and reached the PIAA semifinals last season, Fox Chapel boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar expected to put his roster through a bevy of learning experiences this year. That’s why anyone following the Foxes has seen plenty...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum’s girls wrestling team shows improvement in early-season matches

The Plum School District sanctioned girls wrestling in June — the 47th district to do so in Pennsylvania — and since then, the program has made significant strides. Its wrestlers, coach Dave Miller said, are making progress both in the practice room and on the competition mat. “I...
PLUM, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Gateway 4-Star Recruit Derrick Davis Visiting Pitt

Pitt has signed a former WPIAL 4-star recruit and are hoping to add another one. After signing former Peters Township and LSU 4-star safety Donovan McMillan, Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned that Pitt is hosting Derrick Davis. Davis is a former 4-star recruit from Gateway that signed with LSU. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley senior commits to storied Brown University rowing program

Ellie Graham, a senior at Quaker Valley, has opted to extend her rowing career at Brown University of the Ivy League. “I selected Brown because of its culture of academic rigor, but also for the fact that, while it is rigorous, it does not seem to be extremely cutthroat like other schools I have visited,” Graham said. “I like the ‘open major’ because it allows for flexibility. I think the ability to explore different topics and interests will be very beneficial for me. I don’t know what I’ll be majoring in yet. I anticipate going to law or business school, but I will be taking advantage of Brown’s open major and exploring what I enjoy.”
LEETSDALE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy