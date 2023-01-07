Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Tina Kotek to deliver inaugural governor's address at 82nd Legislative Assembly
Portland, ORE — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon's 39th governor Monday afternoon. Kotek declared victory in the race for the governor's seat on the morning of November 10th. "I am humbled for this opportunity to serve," Kotek said. It was an especially tight race between Kotek...
kpic
Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis re-elected to Speaker of the House
The Oregon House of Representatives re-elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as speaker of the house on Monday, which marks the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. Speaker Rayfield was first elected to the position in February of 2022, replacing former Rep. Tina Kotek, who resigned to focus...
kpic
Kotek to be sworn in as governor Monday, announces retirement of education director Gill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor on Monday. After taking the oath of office, Kotek, a Democrat, will give her inaugural address before a joint session of the Oregon Legislature. She’ll give her first media interview as governor on Tuesday.
kpic
Val Hoyle still waiting to be sworn in until a new house speaker is chosen
Congresswoman-elect Val Hoyle is still waiting to be sworn in. Elected by the Fourth District of Oregon in November, Hoyle's family arrived to see her sworn in earlier this week. But they've already left while Hoyle waits for a speaker to be chosen. Until then, new members of the house...
Comments / 0