Volusia County, FL

BranchingOut Nurseries
2d ago

20 years is a long time, seems like we have murderers who get off with less time sentenced, not much of a deal. I do not blame her for turning it down. she was wrong and cannot go unpunished, but that was not a deal I would have agreed to either were I representing her interests.

10NEWS

Deputies: Florida man shoots landlord in shoulder during argument

SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida man shot his landlord as he was being told to leave the home, according to reports. Michael Matthews, 50, was with his girlfriend in a bedroom of the house he was renting when his landlord entered the room, according to WKMG-TV, citing an arrest report.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest

A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 suspects in clown masks arrested after robbing Florida woman, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people accused of breaking into a Florida woman’s home in December while wearing clown masks have been arrested, authorities said Friday. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Martinez, 23, who was a caregiver for the victim’s husband, was arrested. Also jailed were Shakira Rivera Colon, 26; Jaydie Cintron-Mayoral, 24; and Nelson David Cruz-Medina 42.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a condo complex. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a scene on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. Port Orange police responded to a home on Downing Drive for reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. On arrival, police found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman...
PORT ORANGE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Family fraud

Scheme to defraud. An 18-year-old was arrested on felony fraud charges after taking over $13,000 from his aunt’s bank account in just over a month. The 18-year-old’s father, who has power of attorney over the aunt, pressed charges against his son after repeatedly telling him to stop taking the money out, the report said. FCSO detectives found the 18-year-old had made 51 transactions in total — 47 to the man’s Cash App, one for PayPal and three to one of the man’s friend’s Cash App.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

