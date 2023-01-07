ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week

By Cameron Arcand | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5Tof_0k6JfK4000

(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week.

A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona.

“The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel said in the statement.

“Yuma Sector is dedicated to working with our state, local, and tribal counterparts to ensure a multi layered approach to secure our nation’s borders and protect our local community,” she continued.

Plans for the project had been public since last year and said that it would be finished in the summer.

The former Ducey administration placed storage containers at the gaps as a mitigation strategy, which led to a lawsuit and its subsequent removal in recent days. The Center Square reported on the stipulation filed in court that assured that the federal government would go forward with the project as part of an agreement to take the containers down.

As of the fiscal year 2023 so far, the Yuma sector has had nearly 50,000 migrant encounters, according to CBP data .

Comments / 399

Feeble Minded
2d ago

Two years of complacency, now put up some of the already paid for wall! It must be getting close to Presidential election time! Of corse more than two million invaders have already crossed!

Reply(30)
185
Mary Jo
2d ago

why can't Mexico fight for their country like the Ukrainians? these lazy people want a free ride on our tax money. schools are over flowing with illeage kids. send them all back.

Reply(28)
123
james gerber
2d ago

Now they think a wall is necessary after 2 years. This is just all political theatrics because Biden and Democrats will allow them to come in anyway. All political not for yhe safety of our country or its citizens.

Reply(9)
125
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy