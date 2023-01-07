ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Land Trust Helps Place Permanent Protections on Two Tracts of Farmland

The nonprofit Flathead Land Trust closed out 2022 by helping two families in the Flathead and Mission valleys place prime farmland and wildlife habitat under conservation easements, furnishing permanent protections on 655 acres along the Stillwater River and 315 acres near Polson. “Flathead Land Trust is thrilled to announce that...
POLSON, MT
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
LOLO, MT
mtpr.org

The Secret Lives of Blue Butterflies

Heading out on a favorite hiking trail north of Missoula, the colors of springtime are vibrant. In the low, shaded areas near the trailhead, slender petals of trillium spatter the woods in white. Farther up the gulch, glacier lilies wash the slopes in yellow and the indigo lanterns of wild clematis dangle from their climbing vines.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

Writing the rails

Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
MISSOULA, MT
thevictorvoice.com

Traffic Accidents in Victor

My original intention for this piece was to write about the increase in motor vehicle accidents in 2022, but the idea for this article changed after I discovered some interesting statistics. After talking to Deputy Brittni Arnold, the new School Resource Officer at Victor Senior high, it was disclosed to me that the accidents didn’t actually go through an increase in 2022, but instead had increased in 2021.
VICTOR, MT
Montana Free Press

The OPI roadshow comes to the Bitterroot

From her perch high in the stands of Stevensville Elementary School’s gymnasium Tuesday night, Moriah Cochran spoke critically about the state of teacher pay in the Bitterroot Valley. Kids like hers need quality teachers who can afford to live in the area, she said. And, she added, those teachers shouldn’t be expected to dip into their own pockets for classroom essentials such as markers and snacks.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
406mtsports.com

'Tonight was Tevin’s night': Helena High's Tevin Wetzel provides spark in win over Missoula Hellgate

HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play. The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy