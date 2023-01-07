Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Former state Rep. Brad Tschida will take over as Public Service Commission director
Former Missoula Republican state lawmaker Brad Tschida will lead Montana’s utility regulatory commission as its executive director starting later this month. The Public Service Commission made the announcement in a press release Friday, saying Tschida will take the job effective January 17. The position means Tschida will be in...
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Land Trust Helps Place Permanent Protections on Two Tracts of Farmland
The nonprofit Flathead Land Trust closed out 2022 by helping two families in the Flathead and Mission valleys place prime farmland and wildlife habitat under conservation easements, furnishing permanent protections on 655 acres along the Stillwater River and 315 acres near Polson. “Flathead Land Trust is thrilled to announce that...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
New Missoula Home ReSource facility to accept hazardous household items
Home ReSource is introducing a new disposal site accepting hazardous material like mineral salts and lead paint
montanarightnow.com
Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
mtpr.org
The Secret Lives of Blue Butterflies
Heading out on a favorite hiking trail north of Missoula, the colors of springtime are vibrant. In the low, shaded areas near the trailhead, slender petals of trillium spatter the woods in white. Farther up the gulch, glacier lilies wash the slopes in yellow and the indigo lanterns of wild clematis dangle from their climbing vines.
Writing the rails
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
NBCMontana
Person hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian crash on Orange St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person was taken to a local hospital after an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Orange Street in Missoula. Emergency crews closed northbound lanes of Orange Street from Broadway to Pine Street to assess and clear the scene....
thevictorvoice.com
Traffic Accidents in Victor
My original intention for this piece was to write about the increase in motor vehicle accidents in 2022, but the idea for this article changed after I discovered some interesting statistics. After talking to Deputy Brittni Arnold, the new School Resource Officer at Victor Senior high, it was disclosed to me that the accidents didn’t actually go through an increase in 2022, but instead had increased in 2021.
The OPI roadshow comes to the Bitterroot
From her perch high in the stands of Stevensville Elementary School’s gymnasium Tuesday night, Moriah Cochran spoke critically about the state of teacher pay in the Bitterroot Valley. Kids like hers need quality teachers who can afford to live in the area, she said. And, she added, those teachers shouldn’t be expected to dip into their own pockets for classroom essentials such as markers and snacks.
406mtsports.com
'Tonight was Tevin’s night': Helena High's Tevin Wetzel provides spark in win over Missoula Hellgate
HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play. The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
