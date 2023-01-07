ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Millions at stake for Kansas City in AFC Championship host scenario

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Arrowhead Stadium could be empty the week of the AFC Championship -- even if the Chiefs have the most wins in the AFC. On Friday, the NFL passed a resolution stating the AFC Championship may be played at a neutral site should the Chiefs play the Bills or Bengals -- and have the same number of losses as their opponent. The NFL made this decision in light of their cancellation of Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, which was full of playoff implications. The resolution creates the possibility that the Chiefs could have the best record in the AFC, but not host the championship game.
Bolton sets Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the regular season Saturday with a convincing win over the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Nick Bolton put the finishing touches on a record-setting season. Bolton, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri, tallied 16...
Mahomes sets record for most total yards by a quarterback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make history. During the first half of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes set the record for most yards by a quarterback in a single season. Through the first half of the game, Mahomes...
Texans' Caserio begins search for 3rd coach in three years

HOUSTON (AP) — As Nick Caserio embarked Monday on his third coaching search in as many years, the Houston Texans’ general manager was peppered with questions about the team’s failures and how he plans to turn things around. Caserio and team owner Cal McNair addressed reporters a day after they fired coach Lovie Smith, who led the team to a 3-13-1 record in his only season. A year earlier, David Culley was let go following one season with a 4-13 mark. McNair opened with a statement but did not take questions before turning things over to Caserio, who was hired in January 2021. “We’re always looking to up our game in every area and take our organization to the next level,” McNair said. “Now we’re committed to getting this one right. I have full confidence in Nick.”
What to know about the four head coaching candidates the Colts want to interview

INDIANAPOLIS — The first round of Colts head coaching targets is starting to trickle out. Indianapolis has requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, according to the NFL Network; Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, according to ESPN; and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was Tampa Bay’s head coach for three seasons and Atlanta’s interim coach in 2020, according to the NFL Network.
