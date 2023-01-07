HOUSTON (AP) — As Nick Caserio embarked Monday on his third coaching search in as many years, the Houston Texans’ general manager was peppered with questions about the team’s failures and how he plans to turn things around. Caserio and team owner Cal McNair addressed reporters a day after they fired coach Lovie Smith, who led the team to a 3-13-1 record in his only season. A year earlier, David Culley was let go following one season with a 4-13 mark. McNair opened with a statement but did not take questions before turning things over to Caserio, who was hired in January 2021. “We’re always looking to up our game in every area and take our organization to the next level,” McNair said. “Now we’re committed to getting this one right. I have full confidence in Nick.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO