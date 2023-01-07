Read full article on original website
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
5 Signs I Missed When My Husband Cheated On Me
It’s a question that requires careful consideration. We all have our own standards of what we’ll tolerate, especially when it comes to cheating. Knowing whether you’re better off without him is a personal decision. But the red flags are typically there when we‘re willing to look. Though sometimes, confronting the truth hurts.
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs
*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
Man confronts nun who disciplined him with rosary beads as a child: “That’s not Christian!”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to date a guy named Brad who was such a sweetheart and perfect gentleman. He was the first guy who ever did sweet things like kiss the back of my hand upon greeting me, open doors for me, and buy me flowers once a month.
I tried online dating in my small town but had to delete the apps after my nosy neighbors got too involved
Allison Nichol Longtin, a 36-year-old widow, tried online dating in her small Canadian town. But she hated when her neighbors got too involved.
Man throws out his wife's cooking because he was afraid it wasn't cooked right
It's possible to get very sick from food that is not cooked correctly. People that don't know how to cook need to read recipes and look at cooking tutorials to learn whether their food is cooked properly or not.
Little girl uses up all the Scotch Tape meant for wrapping Christmas gifts: 'It died and went to heaven'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've always had an unhealthy relationship with Scotch Tape. I love the stuff, and I have no idea why. Over the years, I've learned to use Scotch Tape responsibly. As a child, I was obsessed with it.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
They even went head to give recommendations of their favorites on the menu as he sat down for a meal.
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
After eating metal throughout his life, Man decides to eat an entire Airplane
It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
I thought my lover was joking when she threatened to turn into Netflix killer if I dumped her – but sick threat was real
AS Chloe Coehlo cuddled up to her girlfriend to watch a Netflix thriller, she had no idea about the dark thoughts going through her partner’s mind. On the creepy TV show You, main character Joe Goldberg, a man who becomes obsessed with and sometimes kills his victims, had just hit a love rival over the head with a hammer.
Woman horrified to find 3 bushels of parsley on her steps: 'If I had wanted to harvest all that parsley, I would have'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are some people in this world who seem to get involved in everybody's business but their own. My paternal grandparents were like that.
Living apart together: The new dating trend sweeping the US that might just save your relationship
On January 2, I woke with a fuzzy head and some brilliant flashbacks to my New Year’s Day antics. I chose to have a very quiet New Year’s Eve and attend a very raucous and ridiculously fun party at a fancy bar on New Year’s Day instead. The ticket price was rather outrageous, but I felt like celebrating the start of a brand-spankin’ new year properly, so I treated myself. YOLO and all that jazz … Now jump forward to the following day and I’m nursing a whopping big hangover. As I lazed about in bed, pondering how to spend my day...
Baby's outraged mom takes to TikTok after toy spews crude jokes in place of songs and sounds
A mom took to social media platform TikTok to vent her anger over a toy given to her baby by a family member. The toy's audio contained lewd jokes instead of age-appropriate songs and sounds.
