khns.org
Alleged Haines thief arrested in Utah extradited to Juneau
A former finance director of a Haines guiding company has been charged with stealing close to $60,000 from the company before fleeing to the lower 48. He’s now been arrested and extradited to Alaska. Dionicio Charles was hired by Alaska Mountain Guides as finance director in August of last...
kinyradio.com
Capital City Fire Rescue hires new firefighter
Carr (center) during her badge-pinning ceremony Friday by Assistant Chief Ed Quinto (right). Photo credit to CCFR. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Emma Carr has recently been hired as CCFR's newest Firefighter/EMT. She originally comes from Fort Collins, Colorado. She was a middle school teacher from Dutch Harbor when she decided...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard tows disabled vessel with 2 people, 1 dog to safety
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Coast Guard Station Juneau crew members towed a disabled vessel with two people and one dog aboard to Juneau on Sunday. A Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Meduim crew arrived on scene at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday evening, and towed the disabled 38-foot fishing vessel Solstraal 25 nautical miles to Statter Harbor at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
kinyradio.com
Welcome reception for legislators and staff of the Alaska State Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 39th Annual Community Welcome Reception for legislators and staff of the 2023 Alaska State Legislature will be held on Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. For the first time, the reception will be held at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The public is...
kinyradio.com
Juneau's Assembly Finance Committee discusses ways to retain employees amongst continuing shortages
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly is considering sign-on bonuses, maximized flexibility, and enhanced retirement benefits to attract and keep city workers. More than a quarter of city employees are new, being on the job for less than a year, as more experienced employees age out of the workforce and younger workers stay for shorter and shorter periods of time.
kinyradio.com
Department of Transportation seeking changes to right of way use
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - City Manager Rorie Watt spoke to News of the North about the City and Borough of Juneau addressing this D.O.T. proposed change as quickly as possible. Watt said this could potentially affect the upcoming tourism season - fundamentally these changes would impact a variety of sectors that require buses, shuttles, and more.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
