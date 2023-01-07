Read full article on original website
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
dallasexaminer.com
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Venton Jones Goes to Austin
Venton Jones, who is Black, gay and living with HIV, won his race for Texas State Legislature. He’ll serve as the representative for House District 100, which includes parts of Dallas and Dallas County. He posted the following announcement on Facebook:. “Thank you to the voters of House District...
dallasexpress.com
Dawn Rachel Floran | Mother, Patriot, Therapist
Dawn Rachel Floran is a Dallas native, a devoted wife, a mother to three daughters, a licensed professional counselor, a mental health counselor, a psychotherapist, and the owner of Lake Ray Hubbard Counseling. She served in the United States military, having combat experience as a Behavioral Health Specialist in the...
KTRE
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former U.S. intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirms that 65-year-old Ana Belen Montes was released Friday. Montes was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park
The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
cbs19.tv
Parents pull their two children from Allen ISD after racist message written on their home
ALLEN, Texas — Two Allen ISD students, including a star high school quarterback, have left the district after an incident involving racist vandalism at their home. Police confirmed the incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and that an investigation is underway.
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
tourcounsel.com
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds
The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
fortworthreport.org
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Purple Wave Hits Santa Monica Pier as TCU Fans Ready for National Championship
Sunday evening the Santa Monica Pier in California looked more like downtown Fort Worth with a wave of purple washing over it during a TCU pep rally. TCU fans traveled in large numbers to support the Horned Frogs in the College Football Championship Game. Being here means so much to...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway
Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
KHOU
Dallas County Democrat focused on improving education in upcoming legislative session
DALLAS — As lawmakers prepare to return to Austin for the 88th Texas Legislature, State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado has plenty of priorities. But the Dallas County Democrat, and recently elected chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, says she’s primarily focused on helping Texans through educational improvements, such as increasing teacher pay and making college more affordable.
keranews.org
Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee
Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits
Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks. Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
