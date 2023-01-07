ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford

By Marissa Alter
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Dramatic new video shows a suspect being shot at during a chase that began in Branford and ended on I-95 in Milford Thursday. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.

The report said it all began around 9 a.m. Thursday when police and members of the FBI Task Force tried to arrest Gambardella on outstanding felony warrants when he stopped in a Burger King parking lot in Branford. They had information he was armed at the time, according to the report.

Police used their vehicles to block him in, but the footage shows Gambardella didn’t cooperate and instead drove off, crashing into two police cars in an effort to flee. He got onto I-95 south with police in pursuit.

Gambardella got off Exit 36 in Milford but crashed his car at the end of the ramp and took off running onto the interstate. The footage shows two East Haven lieutenants chased him through traffic, across the southbound and northbound lanes. In the grass area on the east side of I-95, Gambardella appeared to reach and turn toward the officers, according to the report. That’s when Lt. Joseph Finoia fired his weapon three times. The report said none of the shots struck Gambardella, who did not have a gun on him. The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Gambardella was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. At last check Friday evening, he was still hospitalized. Once he’s released, East Haven police will book him on the open warrants. The Office of the Inspector General didn’t say what those charges are. Court records show Gambardella has several pending cases out of New Haven Superior Court. Charges include attempt to commit robbery, attempt to commit larceny, assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and violation of probation. He also has previous convictions for threatening and drug charges.

East Haven police told News 12 Gambardella will also face additional charges related to the chase.

Body camera footage of the car stop from Lt. Kevin Klarman as he attempts to arrest Nicholas Gambardella.
Body camera footage of the foot-chase from Lt. Kevin Klarman as he chased suspect Nicholas Gambardella across I-95. Body camera footage of the foot chase and shots fired from Lt. Joseph Finoia as he chased suspect Nicholas Gambardella across the highway and fired his weapon three times. None of the shots hit Gambardella.

Comments / 9

RGTT
1d ago

So the guy didnt listen crashed into cop cars and fled and chased. He gets shot and the cop gets suspended. Total b,s

Reply(1)
9
 

