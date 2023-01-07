Read full article on original website
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Officials release names of NH officers involved in fatal shooting of teen
On Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General released the names of the two Gilford Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay, who police say was armed with a knife. On Jan. 1, two Gilford police officers received a report at 9:52 p.m. of a...
Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison
LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
Former Portsmouth Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
A former Portsmouth resident was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Robert Corson sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover state trooper in 2021. Federal agents also seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from a storage unit Corson rented in Portsmouth.
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people. Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said. When police arrived...
NYPD: Man killed, woman injured in Highbridge stabbing; suspect in custody
The NYPD says 65-year-old Jose Ortiz was taken into custody at the scene.
New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen IDs in Local Scheme to Buy $140,124 in Cars
A 46-year-old New Jersey man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in a scheme to use the stolen identities of U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico to fraudulently purchase vehicles and other merchandise and use bank accounts and credit cards. Jose Irizarry of Union City, N.J., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
Two Springfield men arrested in Connecticut for alleged attempt to sell fentanyl
Two Springfield men were arrested in Greenwich, Connecticut Thursday for allegedly attempting to sell two kilograms of fentanyl.
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW
A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say
A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
Man facing 22 years after arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — Miguel Saez, 58, is facing 22 years in prison after being arrested on two felony burglary charges after a lengthy criminal investigation. Police found evidence of burglary at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 6. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but...
Police, Suffolk arson officials probe series of car fires in Amityville
Authorities say three vehicles in a parking lot on Maple Drive went up in flames around 5:30 a.m.
Yonkers man pleads guilty for role in 2012 murder of Bronx woman
As a part of his plea agreement, Torres was promised a sentence of six months of shock probation at the Westchester County Jail when he is sentenced in April.
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday.
