Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison

LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
LACONIA, NH
Former Portsmouth Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

A former Portsmouth resident was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Robert Corson sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover state trooper in 2021. Federal agents also seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from a storage unit Corson rented in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say

A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
NEWARK, NJ
Man facing 22 years after arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — Miguel Saez, 58, is facing 22 years in prison after being arrested on two felony burglary charges after a lengthy criminal investigation. Police found evidence of burglary at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 6. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but...
NASHUA, NH
