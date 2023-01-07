ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

wgac.com

Dunkin’ Offering Free Coffee at Some Georgia Locations Monday

Dunkin’ knows Georgia fans are getting excited about the Dawgs second trip to the College Football National Championship Game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. To help cheer on the Dawgs to a possible back-to-back national championship, Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee on Monday, at participating locations.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Macon

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
