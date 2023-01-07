Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Kemp says he plans to find new tailgate location for UGA game following stadium restriction
LOS ANGELES — Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday that he and his family arrived in Los Angeles and is looking for a place to tailgate ahead of Monday’s big game. On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating would not be allowed in its parking lot before the Georgia Bulldogs national championship against TCU.
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
wgac.com
Dunkin’ Offering Free Coffee at Some Georgia Locations Monday
Dunkin’ knows Georgia fans are getting excited about the Dawgs second trip to the College Football National Championship Game on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. To help cheer on the Dawgs to a possible back-to-back national championship, Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee on Monday, at participating locations.
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
Coroner: Man dead in Macon senior living community for at least a week before discovery
MACON, Ga. — An elderly man was dead for at least a week in a Macon senior living home before his body was discovered. Residents say they're sickened by this tragic news and by the foul smell throughout much of the building before the body was found--and even since.
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
'We wanted Macon to feel honored through their people': Couple brings community together through beard love
MACON, Ga. — Throw your razors away and let your beards grow. One Macon couple has created a community group that embraces beards and those behind them. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha met up with them to see how they've grown their brand and community. Ben and Ashah Smith are trying...
14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
wgxa.tv
Active investigation: Young woman shot in the neck while sleeping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins deputies and first responders tend to a victim injured when gunshots were fired. Deputies reported that around 3:15 A.M. on Friday they responded to a call about shots fired. Upon arriving on scene, they spoke with a woman who had been shot in the neck.
Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
Mental Health Monday: Staying motivated through your new years resolutions
MACON, Ga. — When the clock strikes midnight and a new year begins it not only brings a sense of accomplishment about having made it another year, but also a positive feeling to set new goals. "I try to clean up at home, try to clean my kitchen, and...
Warner Robins salon owner marks 58 years of cutting hair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of Classic Hair Designs in Warner Robins says she's been cutting hair for more than 50 years. She says she is the longest-serving hairdresser in the city. Classic Hair Designs is always full of laughter. "Oh, I love it. To me, it's like...
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
2 people dead in car accident on I-475 and I-75 split in south Bibb identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of I-475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Macon
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
U.S. Geological Survey confirms 2.3 magnitude earthquake in Central Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of earthquakes in the same area. Some Central Georgians may have felt a rumble this week when a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey's website, the center of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1