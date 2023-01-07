ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a move for forward Joao Felix

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Arsenal have held more talks with Atletico Madrid to try and lower the loan fee for out-of-favour forward Joao Felix .

Felix has been strongly linked with a move away from Spain in January after struggling to hold down a regular starting place in Diego Simeone 's side this term.

The Gunners are look to reinforce their attacking department in the upcoming window and are hoping that they'll be able to bring the Portuguese forward to London.

The north London side are interested in taking Felix on loan but the Spanish club have asked for £13m, plus additional fees, bringing the deal to around £16m for the remainder of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side hope to negotiate this fee down in order to organise a potential move for the Portuguese international - who has three goals and three assists from his 12 appearances in the Spanish top flight this season.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the market for a new attacker and hope to add both Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk to their set-up during the January transfer market.

The Gunners have been in active pursuit of Shaktar Donetsk star Mudryk however face competition from London rivals Chelsea for the Ukrainian's signature.

Felix joined the Spanish club for about £120million - one of the most expensive deals of all time - from Benfica in summer 2019, however has struggled in the Madrid side.

His performances during the World Cup - contributing one goal and two assists - suggest there is more to come from a player who was once so highly touted.

Given Felix has a contract at Atletico until 2026, it will take a considerable sum to prise him away and therefore Premier League sides believe a loan would be more realistic.

