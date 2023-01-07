ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CES technology trade show adopts social theme

Reuters
 3 days ago
Las Vegas, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Farm equipment took the keynote spotlight at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas, as "human security for all" became the first theme in its 56-year history.

In his speech opening the Consumer Electronics Show on Thursday, John Deere Chief Executive John May laid out a strategy of using technology to feed a hungry world as arable land and rural labor decline while costs are rising.

"Technology allows farmers to create more with less," May told an audience of 2,000 at one of the world's largest tech events, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The trade group is partnering with the World Academy of Art and Science and the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security to encourage the tech industry to help tackle the world's most pressing problems.

"This is the next big idea," said Walt Stinson, co-founder of electronics retailer ListenUp, who approached the CTA about a potential partnership.

Several panels discussed how innovation helps to solve global challenges. Representatives of Nokia of America Corp (ALUAL.UL), Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google talked about applying technology to help create a sustainable supply of food and closing the global education gap.

Working to improve the human condition ultimately pays dividends, said Ketan Patel, a longtime Goldman Sachs banker who now runs the Force for Good Foundation.

"If you add to the purpose of every tech company, all of a sudden you have a moral purpose, you have something that could be hugely profitable," Patel said, "because your technology reaches a customer base that (previously) was not profitable."

The CES sessions are the first phase of the trade group's "rolling thunder" campaign to raise awareness across all sectors of the economy, said Garry Jacobs, executive chairman of the Human Security For All campaign. The group plans to make its pitch to the world's universities in the coming months.

"These challenges cannot be handled by nation states or multilateral institutions," said Jacobs. "It requires the cooperation of global society in its different segments."

The Hollywood Reporter

CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?

Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
The Associated Press

CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
POLITICO

A last shot of tech optimism from CES

Readers — yes, we’re coming to you Saturday! This is the last installment of our four-day on-the-ground report from CES, where we’ve been tracking the collision of federal policy, gadgets and our evolving virtual future. LAS VEGAS— The fallout from the House’s speakership mess managed to reach...
The Associated Press

CES 2023: ERANGTEK Signs MOU on Technology Cooperation and Production to Enter India's 5G Market With 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Jae Bok) announced that it will enter the Indian 5G market in earnest with 5G Multiplexer Cavity Filter by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas on the 6th (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005025/en/ ERANGTEK Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s VVDN Technologies for development and production cooperation on the 6th (local time) at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition in Las Vegas. (From left) Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN, Lee Jae Bok, ERANGTEK CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
Reuters

UK outlines electricity capacity market reforms, incentivising clean suppliers

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain announced new proposals on Monday aimed at avoiding electricity blackouts and incentivising greater investment in low carbon technologies. The so-called capacity market ensures there is reliable electricity supply to meet peaks in demand, safeguarding against the possibility of blackouts if intermittent sources such as those dependent on weather, are not generating enough.
Reuters

Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
Reuters

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Reuters

Apple's VP services Stern to depart - Insider

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) vice president of services, Peter Stern, has informed colleagues that he is leaving the company, the Insider reported on Monday, citing a source close to the executive.
Reuters

UK jobs market softens again in December - REC

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's labour market cooled further in December, according to a survey of recruiters published on Tuesday that may ease some of the Bank of England's concerns about the risks of longer-term inflation pressure.
The Jewish Press

Clal Insurance Invests NIS 100M in New ‘Esh’ Bank

Israel’s mammoth Clal Insurance and Finance conglomerate will invest NIS 100 million in the Esh group for the establishment of its new Israeli bank, ‘Esh’, the bank announced this week. The shareholders will take a 4.99 percent stake in each of the group’s companies, the bank and...
TechCrunch

Generative AI’s Magic Leap

Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Now that the weird “remember how to work” week is over, I’m feeling refreshed and ready to take on the year. My goal for this week is to collaborate more, whether that means asking for help or joining forces to tackle a big story. (I needed to say that out loud because it’s easy to play alone in a remote, distributed world).
