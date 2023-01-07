ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom

By Associated Press
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said

Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening injuries. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters that her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon.

Police said the child had a handgun in the classroom and that they took that student into custody.

"We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting," Drew told reporters. "We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired."

He added that the shooting was not an accident.

Parents and students were reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said on Facebook.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels.

Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education's website. School officials have already said that there will be no classes at the school on Monday.

New York Post

'I'm shot, call 911': Virginia teacher wounded by 6-year-old pupil made desperate plea for help

The Virginia teacher critically wounded by an armed 6-year-old student gasped, “I’m shot’’ and pleaded with those around her to get help before falling unconscious, according to a witness. see also Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by 6-year-old as she tried to confiscate gun “I’m shot, I’m shot, call 911,’’ urged ailing 25-year-old instructor, Abby Zwerner, according to Lawanda Rusk, who was at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when the chilling incident occurred Friday afternoon. Rusk told local WHSV-TV she was at the school to pick up her two little grandsons just moments before the shooting and soon found herself next to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TheDailyBeast

6-Year-Old in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary School, Cops Say

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said Saturday the teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student “is in stable condition and trending in a positive direction.” However, the teacher is still currently in the hospital, and the 6-year-old suspect was taken into custody by cops Friday afternoon, 13 News Now reported, citing local authorities. Cops confirmed a woman was shot at Richneck Elementary School and rushed to the hospital, but did not expand on what her injuries were or how the child accessed the gun. Police said at an evening press conference Friday that the shooting, which took place in a first-grade classroom, did not appear to be accidental. No students were injured in the incident. Mr Jones said the incident was “a red flag for the country.” “I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented,” he said. Read it at The Associated Press
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
