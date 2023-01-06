NEW YORK, NY – Pendry Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Merryfield as director of sales and marketing for Pendry Manhattan West. Merryfield has been tasked to drive overall sales, marketing and public relations efforts for the hotel, the brand’s first New York City hotel, and part of the eight-acre, six-building mixed-use Manhattan West development. The hotel features 164 guest rooms including 30 suites; a signature restaurant, Zou Zou’s; lobby bar, Bar Pendry; vibrant open-air terrace bar, Chez Zou, and over 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

