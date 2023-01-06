Read full article on original website
Hotel Interactive Network
HEI Hotels & Resorts Promotes Jeremy See to Chief Commercial Officer
NORWALK, Conn. – HEI Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality investment and management company, today announced the promotion of Jeremy See to the role of chief commercial officer. “Jeremy is a remarkable strategist who has led HEI’s revenue management organization to the pinnacle of the industry,” stated Anthony Rutledge,...
Hotel Interactive Network
Midas Enterprises Adds Texas Hotel to Management Portfolio
Midas Enterprises – a leading hotel development, investment, construction, and management company – through its hospitality division Midas Hospitality was recently named the management company for Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Northwest. Located at 2930 Forest Lane, the Texas property has 146 rooms and is within a mile of...
Hotel Interactive Network
AAHOA Commends Red Roof® for Collaboration on Fair Franchising Initiatives and Education
ATLANTA – AAHOA leadership, which represents the largest hotel owners association in the world with nearly 20,000 members, recently met with leaders of Red Roof®, a global brand leader with more than 680 properties in the U.S., Brazil and Japan, including President George Limbert; Matthew Hostetler, Chief Development Officer; and Fouad Malouf, SVP Franchise Operations.
Hotel Interactive Network
Pendry Manhattan West Appoints Kelly Merryfield as Director of Sales and Marketing
NEW YORK, NY – Pendry Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Merryfield as director of sales and marketing for Pendry Manhattan West. Merryfield has been tasked to drive overall sales, marketing and public relations efforts for the hotel, the brand’s first New York City hotel, and part of the eight-acre, six-building mixed-use Manhattan West development. The hotel features 164 guest rooms including 30 suites; a signature restaurant, Zou Zou’s; lobby bar, Bar Pendry; vibrant open-air terrace bar, Chez Zou, and over 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Hotel Interactive Network
HEI Assumes Management of Saranac Waterfront Lodge
HEI Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s leading operators of institutionally owned full-service hotels across the United States, today announced that it has assumed management of the 93-room Saranac Waterfront Lodge in Saranac Lake, NY, joining HEI’s rapidly growing collection of independent hotels under management. Saranac Waterfront...
Hotel Interactive Network
Daxton Hotel Appoints Sherrilyn Cavanaugh as Director of Sales & Marketing
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Daxton Hotel, a modern luxury hotel located in Birmingham, Michigan, announces the appointment of Sherrilyn Cavanaugh as Director of Sales and Marketing. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Cavanaugh will oversee the hotel’s revenue management strategy, including brand partnerships, media campaigns, sales programs, and more. Working in tandem with the food and beverage teams, front office teams, and housekeeping teams, Cavanaugh will lead the robust sales team to build upon Daxton’s strong reputation.
