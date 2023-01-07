Read full article on original website
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
Dakota Fanning Says the Pressure to Go From Child Star to Adult Actor ‘Would Make You Crazy’
Dakota Fanning made the shaky transition from child star to adult actor. The performer revealed it wasn't easy.
Radio Ink
When You Change Format
(By Mike McVay) The listener awakes. Something is different. It feels wrong. There’s a disruption to routine. The radio station that they have on their clock radio, smart speaker or that they use for the alarm on their phone, has changed. The music is different, or now there is no music, and the air talent are different, or their favorite station is playing the same song over and over again as a crazy zany radio stunt.
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
Radio Ink
Ken West Named Brand Manager of WERS
Emerson College’s radio station WERS (88.9 FM) has named Ken West to the newly-created position of brand manager for the station, effective immediately. West, an Emerson College alumnus, started his three-decade career at WERS as host of the program The Coffeehouse before moving to other stations, including WZLX (100.7), WROR (105.7 FM) and WBOS (92.9 FM).
Radio Ink
KVI Seattle Adds Todd Herman
Lotus Communications’ Seattle talk station KVI (570 AM) has added conservative host Todd Herman to its line-up. Herman’s show will run every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He will also provide daily commentary segments for KVI, which will run weekdays at 7:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
