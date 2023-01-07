it's not of how long the EMTs took it's how he was treated after the accident.he was tossed around like a rag doll by the new haven police not the EMTs.well is not the first time cops mest up and blame someone else. the video says who's at fault.
Fire these police officers immediately, I can definitely say that one has a horrible attitude with people, but they all had taken part in this situation. The EMT’s had nothing to do with what took place, the video clearly show how when being placed into the cell, how this officer handled the man being arrested was without concern of the man.
They treated Him like he was not a human being ,u see how how they trying to put it on some 1 else, imagine how many people that they violently their rights when No cameras was ON💯💯🙏
