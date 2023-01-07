ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Morty
2d ago

it's not of how long the EMTs took it's how he was treated after the accident.he was tossed around like a rag doll by the new haven police not the EMTs.well is not the first time cops mest up and blame someone else. the video says who's at fault.

Kevin Turner
2d ago

Fire these police officers immediately, I can definitely say that one has a horrible attitude with people, but they all had taken part in this situation. The EMT’s had nothing to do with what took place, the video clearly show how when being placed into the cell, how this officer handled the man being arrested was without concern of the man.

God's SON1
2d ago

They treated Him like he was not a human being ,u see how how they trying to put it on some 1 else, imagine how many people that they violently their rights when No cameras was ON💯💯🙏

NHPR

New Haven police officers blame EMTs for Randy Cox's injuries

The five New Haven police officers who have been sued by Randy Cox for injuries that left him paralyzed have filed court papers blaming the EMTs who treated Cox. The officers claim the two EMTs from American Medical Response “misrepresented” Cox’s inability to move, and failed to intervene in the field by allowing the officers to move Cox from his holding cell to a stretcher.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Found Shot Dead On Street

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Felon Busted With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Police warn of scammers pretending to be officers on calls

GUILFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the Guilford Police Department are warning residents of a new phone scam where the fraudsters spoof their main numbers. Troop C and Guilford police said on Facebook they’ve received numerous complaints from residents who said they’ve received phone calls showing the departments’ main number in their caller ID. The person on the line then says you have an arrest warrant and demands money and bank information over the phone to “take care of it.”
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Former school leader sentenced to 72 years in kidnapping case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Marlborough man convicted of kidnapping cases dating back to 1984 was effectively sentenced to life in prison on Monday in Hartford Superior Court. Michael Sharpe, 72, was sentenced to 72 years in prison. He was convicted of kidnapping four women. Related sexual assault charges were dropped due to the statute of limitations in those cases running out.
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:49 p.m. today in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court. Police say they responded to an area hospital for reports of a gunshot wound victim arriving for treatment. The victim, a male in his twenties,...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven man killed in New Haven shooting; police investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening on Pond Lily Avenue. Police identified the victim as Charles Miller, 41, of West Haven. Just before 8 p.m., the city's Shot Spotter system registered gunfire on the avenue between Valley Street and Pond Lily Avenue's dead end, said New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway. A caller also reported a person had been shot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating apartment fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox5ny.com

Long Island teen accused of intentionally striking 2 minors with vehicle

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old from Brentwood has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he intentionally ran over two minors with his vehicle, with the impact throwing each victim over 30 feet and causing serious injuries. According to Suffolk County authorities, Christopher Hernandez was driving a 1996 Honda...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Eyewitness News

Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
GUILFORD, CT

