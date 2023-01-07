"We're trying to keep our distance, but he is cute," said Vincent Dashukewich A family in Connecticut got a big shock when they recently found a bear hibernating under their deck. "My brother and his girlfriend were taking the dog out and she was acting a little bit nervous," Tyler Dashukewich told CNN of the discovery in Plainville. "So we just peaked down under the deck and there was the bear there." "We could not believe it," added the photographer. "We're used to seeing bears where I live, but we're not...

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO