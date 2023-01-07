A 55-year-old woman died Saturday when her car crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped at a red light in York County, the coroner’s office said. The truck tractor — which did not have a trailer hitched to the back — was stopped at Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township when 55-year-old Mary P. Escobar, of Ephrata, crashed into the back of it, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO