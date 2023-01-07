Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
abc27.com
WGAL
Woman killed when her car crashed into a truck at central Pa. intersection: coroner
A 55-year-old woman died Saturday when her car crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped at a red light in York County, the coroner’s office said. The truck tractor — which did not have a trailer hitched to the back — was stopped at Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township when 55-year-old Mary P. Escobar, of Ephrata, crashed into the back of it, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.
WGAL
wdiy.org
Former Lancaster County PennDOT Worker Facing Charges for Driver’s License Fraud
A former PennDOT employee in Lancaster County is facing multiple felonies for driver’s license fraud. WHYY’s Cory Sharber has more. (Original air-date: 1/6/23)
abc27.com
abc27.com
Partial roof collapse during Perry County house fire
LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) — A large farmhouse fire in Liverpool, Perry County, prompted a significant response by area fire departments on Monday morning. A large section of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed as black smoke bellowed out of the structure. Water supply was an issue for...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police credit community in finding Sunken Garden homicide suspect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are crediting the local community with helping to locate the suspect in the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Brandon Martinez was arrested on Sunday for his alleged connection to the death of 53-year-old Stacey Shannon last year. Police had released surveillance video showing a...
abc27.com
Suspect in York New Year’s Eve homicide turns herself in
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6. Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody on a criminal homicide charge.
abc27.com
2 charged with firearm offenses after York City shooting investigation
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are facing firearms charges after a shooting investigation in York. According to York City Police, officers responded to Penn Park on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and made contact with multiple individuals. Police...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police investigating early morning shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating an early morning shooting on Monday. Police say shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Laurel Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital in the area.
local21news.com
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
local21news.com
York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
abc27.com
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
WGAL
