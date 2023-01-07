ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed when her car crashed into a truck at central Pa. intersection: coroner

A 55-year-old woman died Saturday when her car crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped at a red light in York County, the coroner’s office said. The truck tractor — which did not have a trailer hitched to the back — was stopped at Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township when 55-year-old Mary P. Escobar, of Ephrata, crashed into the back of it, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash

The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman who died after York County crash identified

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after she was involved in a car crash in York County during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 7. Early Monday morning, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mary Escobar of Ephrata. The coroner’s office said her death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma, and it was ruled accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Partial roof collapse during Perry County house fire

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) — A large farmhouse fire in Liverpool, Perry County, prompted a significant response by area fire departments on Monday morning. A large section of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed as black smoke bellowed out of the structure. Water supply was an issue for...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police credit community in finding Sunken Garden homicide suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are crediting the local community with helping to locate the suspect in the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Brandon Martinez was arrested on Sunday for his alleged connection to the death of 53-year-old Stacey Shannon last year. Police had released surveillance video showing a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Suspect in York New Year’s Eve homicide turns herself in

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6. Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody on a criminal homicide charge.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

2 charged with firearm offenses after York City shooting investigation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are facing firearms charges after a shooting investigation in York. According to York City Police, officers responded to Penn Park on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and made contact with multiple individuals. Police...
abc27.com

Lancaster Police investigating early morning shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating an early morning shooting on Monday. Police say shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Laurel Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital in the area.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
local21news.com

Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County fire under investigation

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire in the 2500 block of Hepplewhite Drive in Manchester Township Saturday morning. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, the fire was in an attached garage. York City, Dover Township, and Strinestown Fire provided assistance. Fire officials say...
YORK COUNTY, PA

