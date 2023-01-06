Read full article on original website
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
'A tu lado estaré.' Sunny Sauceda shares story behind heartfelt "Niño" music video on Domingo Live
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A parent's love is transformative; it can chase away fear, heal heartache and soothe the shakiest of spirits. But only the strongest of parents can transform powerlessness into a blessing – and through music, no less. Tejano star Sunny Sauceda joined us live to...
Pet Of The Week: Cole
Stop by and visit Cole and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
Teen battling bone cancer returns to Nueces County Livestock Show
A 17-year old, diagnosed with bone cancer after experiencing knee pain during his time at the Nueces County Livestock show in 2022, is returning to the show just months after having his leg amputated.
Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County. According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi. The jobs are...
City of Corpus Christi announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
See what places will be open and which will be closed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 16.
'J6 prayer rally' held for those in prison after Jan. 6 attacks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A prayer rally was held in honor of those who remain behind bars after the Jan. 6 attacks two years ago. The Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition called Sunday the 'J6 prayer rally'. "We feel something needs to be done," the Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition Chairman...
U.S. Coast Guard seize hundreds fish caught illegally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of pounds of illegally caught fish were seized in federal waters off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.. Officials said a crew was alerted of three anglers illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast,...
Attempt to arrest parole violator ends in Tuesday gunfire, boat rescue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in an shooting after a suspect they were trying to arrest on a parole violation drew his weapon on them, according to chief deputy David Cook. Everything began at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Murphy's Express at 1200...
Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
Tesla posts open jobs despite no confirmation of new facility
Descriptions of the positions describe they’re for construction of Tesla’s first lithium refinery plant near Corpus Christi.
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport. On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana. The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city...
Police identify officer shot in Dec. 3 'gunfight' with suspect near SPID, Airline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Ofc. Gustavo Medina has been identified as the officer involved in a shooting near Airline and SPID on Dec. 3. CCPD officials released his identity Saturday, saying that he was critically injured in the event and remains on medical leave healing.
Packery Channel repair costs climb by $2.6M due to additional erosion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Packery Channel repair costs have gone up drastically after work crews found that the waterway's banks are suffering additional erosion. Initially, the cost for repairs was estimated at $12.4 million, but now the cost has gone up by $2.6 million, according to city of Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Engineering Services Brett Van Hazel.
The Port of Corpus Christi is running out of room
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lack of waterfront property is making it difficult for the Port of Corpus Christi to expand. San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told 3NEWS that land by the water is beginning to fill up -- creating a challenge for new businesses to move in.
New details emerge about Brooks Drive shooting
Officials say he grabbed an AK-47 went outside and starting shooting towards the house across the street. Two teenagers were injured as a result.
