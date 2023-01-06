ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County. According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi. The jobs are...
KIII 3News

Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
KIII 3News

Packery Channel repair costs climb by $2.6M due to additional erosion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Packery Channel repair costs have gone up drastically after work crews found that the waterway's banks are suffering additional erosion. Initially, the cost for repairs was estimated at $12.4 million, but now the cost has gone up by $2.6 million, according to city of Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Engineering Services Brett Van Hazel.
YAHOO!

Corpus Christi police officer who was shot, involved in December police shooting named

The Corpus Christi Police Department identified an officer who shot a 16-year-old boy after the boy allegedly shot the officer in early December 2022. A Corpus Christi police officer and a male suspect were hospitalized after a shooting on South Padre Island Drive near Mattress Firm on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. CCPD Chief Mike Markle said a Nueces County sheriff’s officer called their dispatch line following a report of a stolen vehicle.
