Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
philomathnews.com
Philomath crowns 4 champions and takes 1st at King of the Hill
Philomath High School’s wrestling team continues to compete on the mat without a full lineup because of illness or injury. One might think the Warriors would struggle a bit with varsity-level point-scoring wrestlers sidelined. Not a chance — Philomath actually dominated. Four PHS wrestlers won their weight divisions...
philomathnews.com
Girls basketball at No. 1 top 10 sports stories of 2022
Philomath High’s sports team had a stellar 2021-22 academic year with 16 of the 19 programs represented in state tournaments, playoffs and meets. Along with academic excellence, the Warriors won the OSAA Cup for the second time in its history. As such, coming up with a list of the...
philomathnews.com
Obituary: Verda Idona McFarlane (1938-2023)
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 84. Verda was born 5 Dec. 1938 in her grandmother’s home in Ephraim UT to Verdus and Georgia Briggs Olsen, she passed away 1 Jan. 2023 in her home in Philomath OR. She is survived by her husband, Craig McFarlane, sister, Shirley Packham, six children, and 24 grandchildren.
philomathnews.com
Three Things: Cotton Bowl appearance, new police officer and gym’s relocation
Among those playing in front of 55,329 people at the 87th annual Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2 in Dallas was a Philomath High School alum — not in a football uniform but as a member of the Tulane University marching band. Rhiannon Gudge, who some may remember for...
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
philomathnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Corvallis
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Dec. 30-Jan. 5:. FRIDAY, DEC. 30. • Public assistance, 10:35 a.m., 3000 block of Applegate Street. • Public...
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
philomathnews.com
BCSO makes arrest in connection with Dec. 18 fatal crash
A Corvallis man faces charges following a Dec. 18 crash on Highway 20 that killed a woman, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies arrested Patrick Serrano, 24, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crash occurred on the afternoon of...
philomathnews.com
Audit review, insurance presentation on agenda for Fire & Rescue board
The Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors plans to meet at 3 p.m. Monday at Station 201. The board is scheduled to review audit and annual financial reports as reported by Accuity and listen to a presentation by Special District Insurance Services, according to the meeting agenda. Topics appearing...
philomathnews.com
New City Council to be sworn in on Monday
The Philomath City Council will meet for the first time this year on Monday with a swearing-in ceremony at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7 p.m., according to the meeting agenda. Returning to their seats on the council will be Mayor Chas Jones and councilors Jessica Andrade, Ruth...
Comments / 0