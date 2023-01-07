Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Arrangements being made to speak with customer, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say an attorney is making arrangements for the customer who shot a robbery suspect at a restaurant to speak with investigators. The man has not been charged. Police say the customer left after the Thursday night shooting in southwest Houston, and they want to speak with him.
fox26houston.com
Houston police: Customer who shot robbery suspect will speak with investigators
Houston police say the attorney for a customer who shot a robbery suspect is making arrangements for the man to talk with investigators. The man has not been charged.
fox26houston.com
Man hospitalized after Houston shooting over cellphone on Bissonnet Street: police
HOUSTON - Police say they are speaking with a man who shot another man outside of a convenience store in west Houston. The shooting was reported around midnight Monday in the 11200 block of Bissonnet Street. According to police, the man shot another man who was trying to take his...
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident
"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time." Alief ISD said in a statement released to ABC 13.
Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted
The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of his girlfriend while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man in his late 20s was shot at least twice in front of his girlfriend while they were walking home from a concert in downtown Houston early Sunday, police said. It happened at midnight in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway. According to Lt. Izaguirre...
fox26houston.com
13-year-old girl kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint; suspect arrested by Harris Co. Constables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl is safe after authorities arrested a man accused of aggravated kidnapping. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they responded to the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in reference to a tip that a 13-year-old girl was possibly at the location with an older male.
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Robber shot by armed customer was previously out on bond
HOUSTON - In new developments about a customer seen on camera shooting an armed robber at a taqueria in southwest Houston, FOX 26 confirmed the robber had an existing criminal history. BACKGROUND: Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria on Gessner, police say. Officials said Eric Eugene...
fox26houston.com
Houston police chase ends in fiery crash at Sage and W Alabama; 1 taken to hospital
HOUSTON - Houston police say a chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a fiery crash and one person in the hospital. Police say the pursuit began just after 5:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Westheimer Road when they ran a vehicle’s information, and it came back as stolen.
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
fox26houston.com
Self-defense? Customer fired 9-shots, killed man robbing patrons in Houston taqueria
HOUSTON - **EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has since been updated as Houston police are now arranging to meet with the patron who shot the would-be robber**. Police are asking a bystander who shot and killed a man who was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning.
Person of interest to speak with police after customer allegedly kills robber at Taqueria: HPD
Developments continue after a surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a customer shooting an armed robber to death at The Ranchito in southwest Houston.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
fox26houston.com
Pablo Patino-Bustos arrest: Man who set fire to home, hit wife with vehicle has bond set at $4.5 million
SPRING, Texas - A man who officials arrested recently for hitting his wife with his vehicle before setting fire to his Spring home has had his bond set to more than $4 million. BACKGROUND: Husband set Harris County house on fire, hit wife with vehicle. According to Harris Co. Pct....
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Case to be presented before Harris County grand jury
HOUSTON - A customer seen on camera shooting an armed robber at a taqueria in southwest Houston will have his case presented before a Harris County grand jury, officials confirmed Monday. BACKGROUND: Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria on Gessner, police say. This comes after the...
Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas
HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring
A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
