The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?
As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
Brian Tee Believes Ethan's Military Experience Sets Him Apart From The Other Doctors On Chicago Med
With the massive success of "Chicago Fire," which hit the airwaves for the first time in 2012, the often gasp-worthy One Chicago franchise was off to the races. A few years later, "Chicago P.D." sprung up, finding a fair amount of success in its own right — especially given the oversaturation of police dramas on television at the time. The next title to premiere, "Chicago Med," faced a similar challenge, having to compete with medical drama titans like "Grey's Anatomy" and "General Hospital." Nevertheless, it managed to not only survive but thrive.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'
Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
The Best Detectives On Law & Order: SVU Ranked By Skill
Being an SVU detective is a tough gig. As described in the opening narration of the long-running spin-off "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," the crimes they investigate are considered "especially heinous," often dealing in sexual violence. Week in and week out for over 20 years now, the unit has been confronted with some of the worst acts that a human can commit against another person: Rape and incest, murder, sex trafficking, and more. Some episodes are "ripped from the headlines," while others are tales as old as time.
earnthenecklace.com
Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?
When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Rocker Wraps
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Do Matt And Kim From MTV's Catfish Still Talk?
Back when MTV's "Catfish" used to feel more surprising and genuine rather than cynical and overproduced, there was a quasi-couple called Matt and Kim who stole all of our hearts. Well, some of our hearts. In the first season of the show, back in 2012 before the entire world knew who Nev Schulman is, the two met online and hit it off. But there was a catch: Matt Lowe had been hiding something from Kim Wingeier. Every time she wanted to meet in person, he postponed it.
Eight Is Enough's Adam Rich Dies At 54
Adam Rich, best remembered as Nicholas Bradford in the ABC sitcom "Eight is Enough," has died. TMZ confirms that the actor died in his Los Angeles home on January 7 2023. The outlet notes that his family has not revealed the actor's cause of death, though law enforcement have ruled out the possibility of foul play. Rich was 54.
Gold Rush Fans Have A Lot To Say About Warren Lately
Prospecting and mining gold can be quite an arduous affair that isn't for the faint of heart. Gold has long motivated humanity to plunge into the unknown in the pursuit of the precious mineral resource, which is probably why the "Gold Rush" television franchise has proven to be so popular. Originally premiering in 2010, the first season of "Gold Rush" focused on remote and arctic mining locations, but since then, "Gold Rush" has created an entire array of spin-offs that have seen crews mine for gold all over the world.
Joe Finds The Tables Turned In The Trailer For You Season 4
Lock your doors and close your blinds. Joe Goldberg is back on the loose in the trailer for Season 4 — Part 1 of the Netflix thriller "You." Led by a breakout performance from Penn Badgley, "You" started out as a Lifetime drama before the streaming giant saw potential in its grim premise, which follows an obsessive stalker who "falls in love" with women before ultimately killing them when they uncover the darkness underneath his charismatic exterior.
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana
The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
After Criminal Minds: Evolution Revealed J.J.'s Cliffhanger Fate In New Clip, The Showrunner Gave Promising Update For Show's Future
Criminal Minds: Evolution revealed J.J.'s fate in a new clip following the cliffhanger and showrunner Erica Messer is giving fans a promising update concerning the show's future.
The Office: Superfans Episodes Show That Andy Is Worse Than You Think
NBC's "The Office" has no shortage of quirky, irreverent, but overall lovable characters. In the first two seasons of the series, we are introduced to the core cast members that comprise the office of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton. The show primarily focuses on Regional Manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Assistant (to the) Regional Manager Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), sales representative Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and receptionist Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer). Audiences saw the characters develop and, eventually, become familiar with them enough to start picking favorites.
