Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Police investigate after car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

ABC6.com

Police: Woonsocket man suffers gunshot wound to wrist

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 24-year-old man from Woonsocket was hospitalized Friday night after being shot. Police Chief Thomas Oates said police received a call around just before 6 p.m. for “either fireworks or shots fired.”. When police responded to the scene at the corner of Hamilton Street...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Attleboro police tape off street in response to unspecified incident

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro police taped off School Street after an incident on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew saw evidence markers being placed as police secured the scene at about 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard gunfire followed by a screeching car. By the time they...
ATTLEBORO, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser

Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of kidnapping, exposing himself to boy at Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of kidnapping and exposing himself to a boy in Warwick last month. The incident happened on Dec. 7 at the Warwick Mall. Police said they responded to the mall for a report of a possible sexual assault. There, they spoke with a boy who said he was “confined against his will in a restroom stall” by a man.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Person shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Missing Cohasset woman's husband arrested amid investigation

The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into her disappearance. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken 46-year-old Brian Walshe into custody. He is charged with misleading a police investigation. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, police developed probable cause to believe that...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 79, seriously injured after being hit by car in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Johnston police said Friday that a man was seriously injured after being hit by car. The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Killingly Street. Police said the man, who was only identified as being 79 years old, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
JOHNSTON, RI
iheart.com

Providence Man Sentenced For Trying To Kill Officer

A Providence man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says 22-year-old Tyrone Robinson pleaded no contest to charges including assault with intent to commit murder. “The men and women in law enforcement in Providence and beyond work...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
PROVIDENCE, RI

