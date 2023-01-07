Read full article on original website
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
Police: Woonsocket man suffers gunshot wound to wrist
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 24-year-old man from Woonsocket was hospitalized Friday night after being shot. Police Chief Thomas Oates said police received a call around just before 6 p.m. for “either fireworks or shots fired.”. When police responded to the scene at the corner of Hamilton Street...
Two men arrested in Fall River for chasing woman, firing shots at her
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested for allegedly chasing a woman and firing shots at her Saturday in Fall River. Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to Tuttle Street and Dwelly Street for a report of shots being fired. Sgt. Moses Pereira said once police arrived...
Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket
(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
Police provide extra presence at Cranston High School West as threat is investigated
(WJAR) — There was an increased police presence at Cranston High School West on Monday as a threat made on social media was investigated, according to the school’s principal. On Monday afternoon, the Cranston Police Department announced it has arrested an 11-year-old juvenile responsible for the threat and...
Attleboro police tape off street in response to unspecified incident
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro police taped off School Street after an incident on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew saw evidence markers being placed as police secured the scene at about 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard gunfire followed by a screeching car. By the time they...
Providence police seize multiple guns, ammunition
Providence Police seized multiple guns and ammunition on Saturday.
Two-car accident on Allen Street leaves two New Bedford residents with injuries
At approximately 10:30pm Sunday night, the New Bedford Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Allen Street and Brownell Streets. Upon arrival, police found two seriously damaged cars with one upside down. Eyewitnesses sound they were woken up by loud sound...
Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser
Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
Providence man accused of kidnapping, exposing himself to boy at Warwick Mall
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of kidnapping and exposing himself to a boy in Warwick last month. The incident happened on Dec. 7 at the Warwick Mall. Police said they responded to the mall for a report of a possible sexual assault. There, they spoke with a boy who said he was “confined against his will in a restroom stall” by a man.
Person shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Missing Cohasset woman's husband arrested amid investigation
The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into her disappearance. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken 46-year-old Brian Walshe into custody. He is charged with misleading a police investigation. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, police developed probable cause to believe that...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
Charlestown police: bus veers off road and hits tree, causing multiple injuries
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple people were injured after a bus crashed on Kings Factory Road on Friday. Police said a limousine style bus was driving on Kings Factory Road around 5 p.m. The bus veered off the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree. According to...
Man, 79, seriously injured after being hit by car in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Johnston police said Friday that a man was seriously injured after being hit by car. The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Killingly Street. Police said the man, who was only identified as being 79 years old, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
Providence Man Sentenced For Trying To Kill Officer
A Providence man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says 22-year-old Tyrone Robinson pleaded no contest to charges including assault with intent to commit murder. “The men and women in law enforcement in Providence and beyond work...
Grand jury indicts man in connection to deadly shooting outside Providence club
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A grand jury has indicted a man in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Providence club last year. Attorney General Peter Nerohna said Friday that the grand jury charged Robert Komhlan with the following:. One count of murder. One count of discharge of a...
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
