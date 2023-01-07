Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Why the Steelers are jumping for joy after Bears get No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets. While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on...
Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has little doubt that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog program has risen to the top of the college football world. However, Herbstreit sees a potential pitfall for Georgia in the upcoming national championship game Monday night against upstart TCU. The Bulldogs are eye-opening 12.5-point favorites over […] The post Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy
Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.
Broncos make Dan Quinn decision amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh rumors
The Denver Broncos are actively searching for their new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett late last year, and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is very much in the running. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Quinn; he was one of the top candidates for the head coaching...
Deshaun Watson gets brutally honest on first season with Browns
Deshaun Watson‘s first season with the Cleveland Browns came and went without much excitement. While Watson’s season was earmarked by a long suspension, the Browns’ QB spoke about this season and his expectations moving forward. The Browns finished the year with a 7-10 record. In games where Watson started, Cleveland went 3-3. Speaking to the […] The post Deshaun Watson gets brutally honest on first season with Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
Brandin Cooks drops truth bomb on future with Texans ahead of offseason
The Houston Texans managed to stick a wrench in their own rebuild plans after shockingly winning in Week 18 to move them into possession of the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. With the Texans figuring to once again be at the bottom of the standings in 2023, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks made clear that he’s not keen on sticking around in the offseason. Ahead of what projects to be another struggle of a season on the horizon for the Texans, Cooks admitted that he’s ready for a change of scenery, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim makes eye-opening decision after Kliff Kingsbury firing
The Arizona Cardinals are going through a major overhaul this offseason. Just a few minutes after Kliff Kingsbury’s dismissal was announced, the team also revealed that GM Steve Keim is stepping down, per Ian Rapoport. Unlike Kingsbury, though, Keim departed of his own accord due to medical concerns. The GM already missed time this season after having health issues.
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera shares insight on Sam Howell as Washington QB1 next year
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera learned last week that his team had been eliminated from playoff contention. He learned this week that his team may have a new quarterback for the 2023 season. The Commanders came through with a 26-6 victory over the archrival Dallas Cowboys in their Week...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart’s strong 5-word message to potential recruits from transfer portal
It has been a busy past couple of weeks for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, from coaching the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff to being out on the recruiting trail. Smart has also been keeping a close watch on the NCAA transfer portal. Multiple Georgia players have already entered the transfer portal, and the […] The post Georgia HC Kirby Smart’s strong 5-word message to potential recruits from transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins did not make it easy on themselves, but they ultimately clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 11-6 home win over the New York Jets in Week 18. The Dolphins failed to score a single touchdown in a game for the first time this season, but at the least, […] The post Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts’ injured shoulder after clinching top seed in NFC
For the first time in three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles played with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Hurts aided the Eagles to a 22-16 home win over the New York Giants to end Philly’s three-game skid and most importantly, help the team clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Michigan’s Blake Corum makes massive announcement on future
Blake Corum has made a surprising decision, telling Rich Eisen that he will be “coming back for it all” in 2023 during an appearance on his show, per Austin Meek of The Athletic. That’s right, the Michigan football halfback will be returning to the program. Blake Corum said the following in a statement posted onto […] The post Michigan’s Blake Corum makes massive announcement on future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold predictions for Bengals in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Ravens
In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. With a 12-4 record and the AFC North title, the Bengals earned the No. 3 seed. The Ravens, meanwhile, finished as the No. 6 seed. This wild card game will be a rematch of Week 18 when the Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati. For the first round of the playoffs, they will return to Paycor Stadium. We anticipate that quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. Take note, however, that earlier in the year, the Ravens also defeated the Bengals, 19-17. That said, let’s look at our Bengals 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
‘It’s already mine’: Justin Fields drops truth bomb on being future of Bears franchise
Justin Fields was one of the lone bright spots for the Chicago Bears this season, and the superstar quarterback is betting on himself as the face of the franchise moving forward. When asked about his ability to take ownership of the Bears’ future on Monday morning, the 23-year-old was ready....
Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs
The New York Giants will have a rematch coming up in the NFL playoffs, as they will square off with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. It was mere weeks ago that the Giants came away with a 27-24 road loss to the Vikings. A combined 28 points were scored in the fourth […] The post Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
