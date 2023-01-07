ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Maricopa County man with medical conditions

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maricopa County ma with a medical condition, authorities said early Monday. Eldon Wallace, 82, has not been seen since around 1 p.m. Sunday, when he left home in Morristown, about 43 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, on his motorcycle, the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan

As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Watch for Trucks Transporting Dirt Through Fountain Hills

Drivers in Fountain Hills can expect more trucks hauling dirt through town beginning Monday, January 9. The trucks are removing material from eight locations in town for use as infill for the Panorama Storm Drain Phase 2 project, located near Panorama Drive and El Lago Boulevard. The infill material has...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains

An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Family dogs seriously injure mother, son in attack at Buckeye home

PHOENIX – A Buckeye mother and son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after two of the family’s dogs attacked them, authorities said. The Buckeye Police Department said the woman called around 4 p.m. to report the dogs had bitten her and the son at their home near Southern Avenue and State Route 85.
BUCKEYE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek leaders cut the ribbon on phase one of Crismon High

Queen Creek Unified School District leaders cut the ribbon on Crismon High School (CHS) Dec. 12 after its auditorium opened last month, marking the completion of phase one for the school district's third high school. District and community leaders celebrated this milestone welcoming dignitaries from the Town of Queen Creek,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire

PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought

PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

ALA - Queen Creek hosts Empty Bowls charity event

American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek art students hosted a charity event last month for Empty Bowls. People were able to purchase a handmade ceramic bowl made by the school's art students and teachers and then filled them with delicious soup on campus. They raised over $1,000 with every penny...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work

PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ

