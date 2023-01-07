Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Maricopa County man with medical conditions
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maricopa County ma with a medical condition, authorities said early Monday. Eldon Wallace, 82, has not been seen since around 1 p.m. Sunday, when he left home in Morristown, about 43 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, on his motorcycle, the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office said.
East Valley Tribune
Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan
As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
SignalsAZ
Watch for Trucks Transporting Dirt Through Fountain Hills
Drivers in Fountain Hills can expect more trucks hauling dirt through town beginning Monday, January 9. The trucks are removing material from eight locations in town for use as infill for the Panorama Storm Drain Phase 2 project, located near Panorama Drive and El Lago Boulevard. The infill material has...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains
An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
KTAR.com
Family dogs seriously injure mother, son in attack at Buckeye home
PHOENIX – A Buckeye mother and son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after two of the family’s dogs attacked them, authorities said. The Buckeye Police Department said the woman called around 4 p.m. to report the dogs had bitten her and the son at their home near Southern Avenue and State Route 85.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek leaders cut the ribbon on phase one of Crismon High
Queen Creek Unified School District leaders cut the ribbon on Crismon High School (CHS) Dec. 12 after its auditorium opened last month, marking the completion of phase one for the school district's third high school. District and community leaders celebrated this milestone welcoming dignitaries from the Town of Queen Creek,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire
PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: Modern beauty in central Phoenix
It's a home in central Phoenix that's been transformed into a modern beauty. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
Young child rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting themselves, police say
PHOENIX — A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun found in their home, Phoenix police said. As of Sunday morning, the child's condition has stabilized. According to early reports, police were called to an apartment complex near 19th...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
queencreeksuntimes.com
ALA - Queen Creek hosts Empty Bowls charity event
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek art students hosted a charity event last month for Empty Bowls. People were able to purchase a handmade ceramic bowl made by the school's art students and teachers and then filled them with delicious soup on campus. They raised over $1,000 with every penny...
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
Widower files ambulance 'refusal' lawsuit against Phoenix
A widower has filed a lawsuit alleging Phoenix firefighters failed to perform medical tests and refused to bring an ambulance for his wife who died.
KTAR.com
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
