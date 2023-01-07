ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America

What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together

There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

PHOTOS: Haul rope now up on new Sun Down Express chairlift at Vail

Crews have been working on the haul rope splice portion of the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain in recent days. After the installation of the haul rope line is complete, chairs will be hung on the lift. The lift will be a four-person detachable quad from Leitner-Poma,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Puck diplomacy: Vail International Hockey trip provides local players once-in-a-lifetime chance for on and off-ice growth

“Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, the food, the culture, it’s just been memories,” said Jorge Sinaloa, one of 34 area youth hockey players to participate in Vail International Hockey’s recent 19-day trip to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. The eight-city tour, which finished up on Jan. 5 with a match in Iceland, included two games in each country visited for each of the 17-member U17 and U14 teams assembled. Most importantly, however, it offered the chance for student-athletes to expand their global perspectives through hands-on visits to unique historic sites, conversations with witnesses to some of the 20th century’s pivotal moments and…well… hockey, of course.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Get some photography back in the Vail Daily

Chris Dillmann is what brings most people to the Vail Daily. Why aren’t there at least three paid photographers on staff? People these days gravitate to pictures way more than text, initially, fortunate or not. Get some photography back in the Daily! Those old photos that are published from...
VAIL, CO
NBC News

1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche

A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: James Craig Butters

Craig, long-time Eagle, Colorado resident, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of New Year’s Day. Craig was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Jim and Eleanor Butters. The growing family moved a few times, eventually settling in San Diego, California in 1960. He spent his summers surfing and enjoying the beach with his close friends. He graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1967. In 1975 the Butters held their family reunion in Eagle over Christmas which left its mark on Craig and he relocated there a few months later. Soon after moving to Eagle he met Brunilda Rivera and they were married in 1977. The first few years of their marriage was spent traveling around the US, including a short stint in Florida.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Say hello to hard water

Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
VAIL, CO
