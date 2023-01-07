Craig, long-time Eagle, Colorado resident, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of New Year’s Day. Craig was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Jim and Eleanor Butters. The growing family moved a few times, eventually settling in San Diego, California in 1960. He spent his summers surfing and enjoying the beach with his close friends. He graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1967. In 1975 the Butters held their family reunion in Eagle over Christmas which left its mark on Craig and he relocated there a few months later. Soon after moving to Eagle he met Brunilda Rivera and they were married in 1977. The first few years of their marriage was spent traveling around the US, including a short stint in Florida.

EAGLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO