Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
Police: One in custody, linked to shots fired at homes & offices of Albuquerque elected leaders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man is in custody and thought to linked to at least one shooting at the homes and offices of Albuquerque-area elected leaders in December and January. APD made the announcement at a sudden and brief news conference Monday afternoon. The man who has been placed in custody has not been […]
Man accused of strangling woman, barricading himself in apartment in Santa Fe
The suspect was a 27-year-old man.
Shooting near University of New Mexico injures two juveniles
More information will be added to this article as it is released.
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
Homicide investigators are looking into the death.
Bernalillo County authorities investigate ‘suspicious death’ in South Valley
Violent crimes and homicide detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year and a half after a man was murdered over his Toyota Prius in a carjacking in the University of New Mexico area. Police have finally charged a suspect. Karl Jurisson, 64, was shot to death outside near Garfield and Girard at 6:30 p.m. in June of 2021.
Los Alamos police: Man killed sister in apparent murder-suicide
Jan. 7—Police have identified two people found dead Wednesday in a Los Alamos home as a brother and sister, and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide by a man who had killed his wife at the couple's home about 15 years ago. Authorities believe 69-year-old Jack Markham, a...
Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after Bernalillo County crash
Area traffic has been shut down.
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
Some shooting attempts on New Mexico officials connected: Police
(NewsNation) — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, confirmed Friday that at least some of the five shootings targeting elected officials over the past month are connected. The shootings began in early December and have occurred at the homes or offices of two county commissioners, two state senators and the attorney general. Nobody was injured or killed in any of the shootings.
Possible changes coming to Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Newly elected Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen hosted a sit down with local news media for an informational question and answer session. KOAT was invited and asked the sheriff about several topics including pausing its appearance on a reality TV show, cracking down on noise complaints and what's next for its helicopter program after a deadly crash in 2021.
‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats
(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
APD: ‘Substantial’ amount of arrests made over holiday season for shoplifting
"It took off and was moving at an impressive pace. I would say at the end of '21 and beginning of 2022," Commander Aaron Jones with the Albuquerque Police Department said.
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/. 13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing...
Woman charged with stabbing murder of N.M. firefighter husband
SANTA FE, N.M. — The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges. Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau...
Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case
Read the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/man-previously-accused-of-exposing-himself-to-kids-now-charged-in-murder-case/. Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids …. Read the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/man-previously-accused-of-exposing-himself-to-kids-now-charged-in-murder-case/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a...
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
Bosque Farms man sentenced to prison for assault and firearms conviction
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Everett Paquin, 59, of Bosque Farms was sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Before sentencing, he pled guilty to assault and being a felon in possession. In 2020, Paquin reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend on the Pueblo of Isleta, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). At the time […]
