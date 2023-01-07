ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KOAT 7

Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year and a half after a man was murdered over his Toyota Prius in a carjacking in the University of New Mexico area. Police have finally charged a suspect. Karl Jurisson, 64, was shot to death outside near Garfield and Girard at 6:30 p.m. in June of 2021.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YAHOO!

Los Alamos police: Man killed sister in apparent murder-suicide

Jan. 7—Police have identified two people found dead Wednesday in a Los Alamos home as a brother and sister, and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide by a man who had killed his wife at the couple's home about 15 years ago. Authorities believe 69-year-old Jack Markham, a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
newsnationnow.com

Some shooting attempts on New Mexico officials connected: Police

(NewsNation) — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, confirmed Friday that at least some of the five shootings targeting elected officials over the past month are connected. The shootings began in early December and have occurred at the homes or offices of two county commissioners, two state senators and the attorney general. Nobody was injured or killed in any of the shootings.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Possible changes coming to Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Newly elected Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen hosted a sit down with local news media for an informational question and answer session. KOAT was invited and asked the sheriff about several topics including pausing its appearance on a reality TV show, cracking down on noise complaints and what's next for its helicopter program after a deadly crash in 2021.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
newsnationnow.com

‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats

(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/. 13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
FireRescue1

Woman charged with stabbing murder of N.M. firefighter husband

SANTA FE, N.M. — The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges. Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case

Read the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/man-previously-accused-of-exposing-himself-to-kids-now-charged-in-murder-case/. Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids …. Read the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/man-previously-accused-of-exposing-himself-to-kids-now-charged-in-murder-case/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

