Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show kicks off in Waco
Aggie professor Don Renchie preached agriculture’s gospel Tuesday, day one of the Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show in Waco. Speaking as attendees finished their lunch, he had grizzled veterans and newbies alike waving their arms, standing and sitting on cue, laughing, and rising to applaud. He tossed out one-liners...
Popular Waco restaurant rebuilds after fire, to serve BBQ again starting this week
WACO, Texas — Weeks after a fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco, the restaurant announced that it'll start serving BBQ again at Homestead Heritage starting Wednesday. BBQ will be served from a food trailer at 608 Dry Creek Rd. from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Greater Waco Sports Commission taking applications for Team Waco 2023
WACO, Texas — Applications are open for Greater Waco Sports Commission's Team Waco 2023. The non-profit organization created the team with the goal of supporting McLennan county residents financially, mentally, physically or any way as needed to allow them to pursue athletic endeavors. "I imagine there's a lot of...
To rename or not, that is the question on Fort Hood Street
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council brought up the idea to rename Fort Hood St. on Jan. 3. The council had motioned to table the conversation until they all had the chance to speak with business owners on the street. Fort Hood, the military base is set to...
Mall-to-Mall project causes ramp closure in Waco until summer
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces that the eastbound State Highway 6 off-ramp to Bagby Avenue will be closed for construction beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. This closure is a part of TxDOT Waco District's next phase of its Mall-to-Mall project and is expected to last...
Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
Apply now for TEAM Waco 2023
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is now accepting applications for TEAM Waco 2023. According to the Commission’s official website, TEAM Waco is an initiative created in hopes to knock down physical, mental, or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events for residents within McLennan County. The application process is now open for those interested in completing the IRONMAN event in October 2023.
Speeding truck smashes half-ton rhino statue in Cameron Park, raising safety questions
Parks officials are weighing protective measures along University Parks Drive after a speeding truck smashed to pieces the Waco Sculpture Zoo’s white rhinoceros early Saturday, marking the third time reckless drivers have damaged Cameron Park property. The rhino’s broken concrete and steel platform still lies between the Cameron Park...
One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
Calling all educators: Killeen ISD hosting hiring day for classroom aides
KILLEEN, Texas — Looking to teach the next generation? Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a hiring day on Jan. 11, 2023. The goal of the event is to hire classroom aides for different elementary and middle schools across the district. The event will take place at the...
Belton man appointed to Texas Military Preparedness Commission
AUSTIN / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed two men to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission – one of them is from Belton. The Office of the Governor says the Commission’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. The Commission also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.
The Central Texas Homeless Coalition needs volunteers for their annual homeless count
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Homeless Coalition will hold their annual event to count the homeless population, at the end of the month. Happening in Temple and Killeen, on Jan. 26, they’re asking for volunteers. “So, volunteers will get virtual training and then be onsite working...
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
