ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Top Places for Couples to Eat in Beaumont for Valentine's Day

Haven't made Valentine's Day dinner plans yet? We have you covered! In no particular order, here are the Top 10 places for couples to eat in Beaumont for Valentine's Day. If you and your lover have dancing feet, MacKenzie's Pub has the perfect Valentine's evening planned for you. Reservations are required, and the $40 per person includes your meal plus lively tunes.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

L’Auberge Casino Resort announces partnership with restaurant owner, chef Aarón Sánchez

LAKE CHARLES, La. — L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles has announced a new partnership with chef, author and television personality Aarón Sánchez. Aarón Sánchez is the chef and owner of Johnny Sánchez Mexican restaurant in New Orleans. He will be bringing a second location to L’Auberge summer 2023, according to a press release from L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school

ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus. According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy