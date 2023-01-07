Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
beaumontcvb.com
Top Places for Couples to Eat in Beaumont for Valentine's Day
Haven't made Valentine's Day dinner plans yet? We have you covered! In no particular order, here are the Top 10 places for couples to eat in Beaumont for Valentine's Day. If you and your lover have dancing feet, MacKenzie's Pub has the perfect Valentine's evening planned for you. Reservations are required, and the $40 per person includes your meal plus lively tunes.
12newsnow.com
Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
kjas.com
South LA crawfish suppliers say negative crop while Newton restaurant says no problems here
Crawfish suppliers in south Louisiana say that last year’s extremely hot summer and drought conditions followed by a bitterly cold weather event in December is negatively affecting this year’s crawfish supply. However, a Newton restaurant says they’re getting some nice size crawfish so far. A report filed...
'Endless fun under one roof'| Main Event's grand opening weekend set to begin January 20
BEAUMONT, Texas — City officials hoped 2023 would be filled with many new opportunities for Beaumont, and Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy one of those opportunities soon. The first 200 people in line for the Main Event grand opening will win free laser tag for a year. The...
L’Auberge Casino Resort announces partnership with restaurant owner, chef Aarón Sánchez
LAKE CHARLES, La. — L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles has announced a new partnership with chef, author and television personality Aarón Sánchez. Aarón Sánchez is the chef and owner of Johnny Sánchez Mexican restaurant in New Orleans. He will be bringing a second location to L’Auberge summer 2023, according to a press release from L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.
South East Texas Regional Planning Commission conducting Regional Transit Connectivity Study
BEAUMONT, Texas — The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is conducting a study to assess the demand for regional transit services connecting cities, towns in Southeast Texas. The goal of the study is to analyze potential regional connections, such as Port Arthur, Beaumont, Silsbee, Orange, Jasper or...
City of Beaumont downtown development committee hoping for high turnout at next week's meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont downtown development committee are inviting the community to share their thoughts on how to promote growth in the heart of the city during an upcoming meeting. The meeting takes place Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the...
calcasieu.info
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected. Vinton, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the City of Orange, Texas, and the Vinton Police Department announced that I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas state line will be closed on January 7, from 5 am until at least 6 pm.
Police: Suspect accused of robbing Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall was being followed before robbery took place
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man accused of robbing a bank near Parkdale Mall was reportedly seen at a different bank "acting suspiciously" before the incident. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway after receiving a call about a bank robbery.
KFDM-TV
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
Beaumont residents can share their ideas, opinions on downtown development at upcoming meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming meeting will give Beaumont residents a chance to share their ideas about downtown development with city officials. The first public meeting of the downtown development committee is set to take place Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Downtown Event Centre.
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
Lake Charles American Press
1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school
ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus. According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0