The Laurel Fire Department received a call from 911 dispatch at approximately 5:55 a.m. Friday morning of a fully involved structure fire at 1713 South 11th Avenue. Acting Shift Commander Captain Charles Newell dispatched three engine companies E-1, E-4, and E-6 to the reported blaze. E-4 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported a single-story, wood-frame structure fully involved. The three engine crews performed offensive and defensive attacks on the fully involved structure. The fire was brought under control an hour after arriving at the scene. The engine crews continued to remain on scene performing salvage and overhaul hitting hotspots to eliminate the possibility of a rekindle.

LAUREL, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO