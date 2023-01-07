Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Today brings partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Heavy fog is over the area this morning so as you head out the door give yourself a few extra minutes, slow down, and turn on your low beams so another car is able to identify you. Heavy fog will stick around through 9am so use caution on the roadways.
WTOK-TV
Dry to start the week, but rain chances increase by Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High pressure takes over our area for Monday. So, rain isn’t expected, but there could be some high thin clouds moving by to make the sky look milky by the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable...near 60 degrees, but the morning will start with cold upper 30s. Tuesday morning starts with 30s also, but highs will climb above the average into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
WTOK-TV
Waking up to wet streets Sunday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- It has been a lovely weekend, but rain is set to move in early Sunday morning. A cold front system is moving through bringing us rain showers and heavy downpours as we sleep. So, as you prepare your Sunday plans make sure that they include your rain gear. Highs for Sunday are in the lower 60s. The cold front also brings cooler air dropping overnight lows into the 30s for Monday morning.
WTOK-TV
6th Annual Great Scorpion Trail Run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run. The Race is divided into a 12.5K, 25K and 50K with proceeds going to the National Alopecia organization. Event organizer, Caroline Irvine said, “Oh my gosh we...
WTOK-TV
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
WTOK-TV
Traffic alert for Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure on Highway 16 in Kemper County next week. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions between Railroad Street and Highway 45 for railroad crossing maintenance. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5...
impact601.com
Early-morning fire leaves home with severe damage, no injuries
The Laurel Fire Department received a call from 911 dispatch at approximately 5:55 a.m. Friday morning of a fully involved structure fire at 1713 South 11th Avenue. Acting Shift Commander Captain Charles Newell dispatched three engine companies E-1, E-4, and E-6 to the reported blaze. E-4 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported a single-story, wood-frame structure fully involved. The three engine crews performed offensive and defensive attacks on the fully involved structure. The fire was brought under control an hour after arriving at the scene. The engine crews continued to remain on scene performing salvage and overhaul hitting hotspots to eliminate the possibility of a rekindle.
WTOK-TV
Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday. The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials. State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Salvation Army is working now on making changes to its food pantry program. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the changes are under wraps for the moment but will better serve the families who meet its income guidelines. The Salvation Army partners with grocery stores and...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Adrian Cross strives to serve hometown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“I always try to stand in my purpose, and I’ve thought for a long time that my purpose is to help whoever I can, however I can, while I can. And that is a very vague purpose because I can be in any position and do that,” said Meridian Public School District Parent Engagement Specialist, Adrian Cross.
WTOK-TV
Community gathers to honor and remember Ken ‘The Ken Man’ Stokes in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said farewell to a famous friend and well-known voice in the community. A memorial service was held for Ken “The Ken Man’ Stokes at the Temple Theater to remember and honor his legacy. Dennis Deavers, a family member, spoke to...
WTOK-TV
Community gathers for Walk for Mental Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite the rain on Sunday, some people gathered at Bonita Lakes to bring awareness to mental health. Zachary Ball organized the Walk for Mental Health in remembrance of his dad, who committed suicide and to help others struggling mentally. Attendees, Opal Miller and Christopher Seals, explains...
WTOK-TV
New Meridian High head football coach announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the new head football coach at Meridian High School. Coach Boyles brings 31 years of experience to the Wildcats. The district said Coach Boyles’ winning record began as head coach at Taylorsville...
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)
MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
WTOK-TV
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager died in a 1-car crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole lost control on a wet road in a curve and crashed into a tree. The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Riser...
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
Comments / 0