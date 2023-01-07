ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

ABC10

DWR: Sacramento Weir not expected to open Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in an extremely wet period with atmospheric river event after atmospheric river event slamming into the state, stressing the state's water infrastructure following years of drought. Prior to the implementation of a reservoir and levee system, California's central valley would routinely flood during...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
valcomnews.com

The Trap to have new owners

One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms

ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento

Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What to do if your trash isn’t picked up in Sacramento

(KTXL) — Trash is collected weekly in Sacramento, but there may be times when it isn’t picked up or you forgot to leave it outside your home on the curb.  When the trash isn’t collected, there are ways you can request a pickup.  To report a missed trash collection, you can call 311 or 916-875-4311, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento

Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 juvenile injured in Rancho Cordova shooting

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A juvenile was injured in a Rancho Cordova shooting Saturday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but was "alert and conscious," according to officials.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Pastry Nouveau opening in Roseville in early 2023

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new pastry shop is opening soon in Roseville, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez. The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to Perrigo-Jimenez. "Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more...
ROSEVILLE, CA
