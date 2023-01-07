Read full article on original website
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
DWR: Sacramento Weir not expected to open Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in an extremely wet period with atmospheric river event after atmospheric river event slamming into the state, stressing the state's water infrastructure following years of drought. Prior to the implementation of a reservoir and levee system, California's central valley would routinely flood during...
Evacuation centers open for people and livestock in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — With the first of two strong storm systems making their way into the Sacramento region Saturday evening, evacuation centers have been opened for residents and their livestock. At around 3:30 p.m., the county said they “are anticipating that this next wave of storms will result in evacuation orders” and provided a list of […]
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
valcomnews.com
The Trap to have new owners
One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
IN PHOTOS: Series of storms wreak havoc across Sacramento area
Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, and then even more wet weather rolled in on Monday.With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.Below are some of the scenes people around the region woke up to:Share your photos with us!
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms
ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
Sacramento Observer
Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento
Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
What to do if your trash isn’t picked up in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Trash is collected weekly in Sacramento, but there may be times when it isn’t picked up or you forgot to leave it outside your home on the curb. When the trash isn’t collected, there are ways you can request a pickup. To report a missed trash collection, you can call 311 or 916-875-4311, […]
KCRA.com
‘My mom is bedridden’: Sacramento power outages cause growing worry with another storm looming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As tens of thousands across Sacramento County remain without power, one family in South Oak Park doesn’t know where to turn. “My mom is bedridden, and we have no power and it’s cold inside my house,” said Barbara Chronister while standing outside her home where her 81-year-old mother lives.
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
This is not the first time Sacramento started the New Year with storms and flooding
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento region recovers from another violent winter storm with more on the way, it could bring to mind similar storms that have hit the area in recent decades. Sacramento has had a centuries long battle against flooding and is at the greatest risk of flooding of any major city in the […]
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KCRA.com
Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento
Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
1 juvenile injured in Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A juvenile was injured in a Rancho Cordova shooting Saturday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but was "alert and conscious," according to officials.
Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
Pastry Nouveau opening in Roseville in early 2023
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new pastry shop is opening soon in Roseville, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez. The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to Perrigo-Jimenez. "Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more...
