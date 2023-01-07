Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to a rather quiet week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are in 20s for many of us this morning. By the numbers it is a warm morning and that will turn into a warmer afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s will feel very good with the filtered sunshine!. The south breeze will be a bit...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild start to the week but it doesn’t last
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Sunday warm up to the 40s for most we are keeping the warmer weather around for a while. Monday will be a fantastic day for the outdoors with a high of 49 in the Metro. Morning clouds will make way for afternoon sunshine. Tuesday...
WOWT
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The influence of a system passing just to our south kept us chilly with cloud cover ahead for our Saturday. As that system continues to push off to the east, that cloud cover will slowly clear out. Temperatures will drop down into the teens once again...
WOWT
Cloudy and cool Saturday with few flakes south of metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday starts off with a chill in the air as temperatures in spots along and north of I-80 have dipped into the teens overnight. Cloud cover will dominate through the day, working to limit warming. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 20s...
klkntv.com
Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
WOWT
Omaha crews make pothole repairs in problem area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City crews made some repairs to a pothole at the intersection of Sorensen Parkway and North 52nd Street. Police were called to investigate after a number of cars were forced to pull over due to flat tires. Our cameras captured crews out there around 9 a.m....
3 News Now Latest Update | January 9 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, January 9, 2023.
WOWT
Bellevue cuts ribbon on phase 1 of 36th Street improvement project
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue city officials cut the ribbon Monday morning celebrating the completion of phase one of the 36th Street improvement project that runs south of Highway 370. The work replaced a two-lane asphalt road and made it safer and more efficient to travel. Phase one cost $18...
New COVID-19 cases increase in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday.
KETV.com
Start of construction on Blair bypass delayed another week by paperwork glitch
BLAIR, Neb. — A paperwork glitch delays a phase of the Blair bypass that was set to begin Monday by another week. But neighbors and business owners say the project can't start soon enough. “I can still feel the walls shake. The plates will rattle a little bit as...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
WOWT
Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
KETV.com
Omaha fire crews respond to four Friday night house fires, including arson
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire crews responded to four house fires across the city Friday night — officials said one blaze was caused by arson. Just after 7 p.m., crews responded to a home near 47th Street and Crown Pointe Avenue. They said everyone home at the time...
WOWT
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
Nineteen-year-old man fatally shot in Council Bluffs Sunday evening
Council Bluffs police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening.
1011now.com
Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An industrial oven caught fire and produced a large amount of smoke Saturday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in a manufacturing occupancy on 43rd and Cuming Street at 5:25 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in an industrial oven...
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle fire at vacant hotel near Carter Lake on Thursday
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel near Carter Lake Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the La Quinta Inn near Avenue H and Abbott Drive around 11:20 a.m. The fire was out in about 10 minutes. Investigators think a heater...
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
actionnews5.com
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time. On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff. WOWT reports the cheetah cubs...
