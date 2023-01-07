ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The influence of a system passing just to our south kept us chilly with cloud cover ahead for our Saturday. As that system continues to push off to the east, that cloud cover will slowly clear out. Temperatures will drop down into the teens once again...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cloudy and cool Saturday with few flakes south of metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday starts off with a chill in the air as temperatures in spots along and north of I-80 have dipped into the teens overnight. Cloud cover will dominate through the day, working to limit warming. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 20s...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha crews make pothole repairs in problem area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City crews made some repairs to a pothole at the intersection of Sorensen Parkway and North 52nd Street. Police were called to investigate after a number of cars were forced to pull over due to flat tires. Our cameras captured crews out there around 9 a.m....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue cuts ribbon on phase 1 of 36th Street improvement project

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue city officials cut the ribbon Monday morning celebrating the completion of phase one of the 36th Street improvement project that runs south of Highway 370. The work replaced a two-lane asphalt road and made it safer and more efficient to travel. Phase one cost $18...
BELLEVUE, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy